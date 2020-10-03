Two Maryville Board of Education incumbents are unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.
Brief bio: I am a product of Maryville City Schools. I attended Fort Craig, Maryville Middle and Maryville High, graduating in 1999. I went on to Clemson University, where I earned a B.A. in communications and a master’s in business administration, both of which were paid for with a football scholarship I earned at MHS. I married Regina Sentell Black and then went on to law school at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. We moved our family to Maryville after our second child was born, and the driving factor was to have our children go to school here. We have three children now, with one at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate and one at Foothills Elementary.
Why are you running for this position? I have been passionate about Maryville City Schools for over 30 years. I have two children in MCS, and my sister has four. I received an outstanding education in Maryville’s schools, as did my sister. I am running for the board because I want my children, nieces and nephews to receive an even better education than my sister and I received. We have the best students, staff and administration in the region. I want to continue to ensure everyone in the district has every available resource and support tool to continue providing an excellent education. I have a strong desire to see all of our students receive an excellent education that prepares them to be successful adults.
What relevant experience do you have? I am nearing the end of my first full four-year term on the board, serving as chairman since December 2019. In terms of school board specific experience, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Director Mike Winstead and his office, learned immensely from countless discussions with personnel across the district, and completed/attended training offered by the Tennessee School Boards Association and National School Boards Association. I have also been a Maryville High School football coach, mock trial coach and parent volunteer.
Why should voters elect you? Voters should cast a ballot in my favor because the long-term success of the district is of utmost importance to me. I have children ranging from 9 years to 9 months. That makes decisions affecting each student personal, because I want our district to continue striving for excellence systemwide.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? This election cycle there are two candidates, Candy Morgan and myself, for two seats. Each of us has a unique set of experiences and relationships within the district. We are alike in that we are both very passionate about Maryville City Schools. I believe I bring a unique voice when it comes to setting policy for the district because I have an MBA and a law degree.
Black’s bio and why he is running were edited to comply with word count guidelines.
Candy Morgan
Occupation: Insurance agent
Brief bio: Graduate of Troy University, Troy, Alabama, with a B.S. in accounting. Married to Dr. Patrick Morgan of Women’s Care Group. Three children: Hannah, 21, senior at Middle Tennessee State University; Emily, 19, sophomore at University of Tennessee; and Will, 15, freshman at Maryville Junior High School. Candy is a graduate of Leadership Blount Class of 2013, graduate of East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association Class of 2019 and a Junior Service League sustainer. She serves on Blount Youth Court board of directors, Leadership Blount Alumni Committee and Tennessee School Boards Association as treasurer.
Why are you running for this position? I believe that each child deserves the best possible individualized education and will work hard to make sure each one is afforded such. I believe our teachers should have all the resources they need to educate their students. I will continue to work hard for our students and make sure all my decisions are for their best interest.
Why should the voters elect you? It has been a privilege to serve on the Maryville City school board for the past eight years. During that time, we have provided a laptop/tablet to every student and taken measures to make sure each household has the ability to connect to the internet. We have enhanced our career and technical education program to provide more opportunities to students. We have navigated our students’ learning during a pandemic in which we are still offering rigor in their subjects either digitally or as a traditional student. We have made sure our teachers have all the tools available to them to teach each child — no matter the platform.
What relevant experience do you have? I have been involved in our school system for over 20 years in numerous capacities, with the past eight years as a member of the Board of Education. In the past eight years, I have not only been involved in our local school district but have worked with the Tennessee School Boards Association serving on different committees as well as treasurer. I have worked with City Council to help each of them better understand the needs of the school system. My accounting background has been beneficial in the board’s budget responsibilities and financial oversight.
Why should voters elect you? I will continue to work hard for our students and make sure all my decisions are for their best interest. I will continue to work at a state level to make sure our legislators understand the challenges we face and help to find solutions.
What makes you different from the other candidates for the office? As a parent of a child in the system and one who continues to volunteer at the school level, I believe that I have a unique perspective of what our district needs in terms of continuing the educational excellence we are known for. I believe my work at the state level is beneficial to not only our district but also for our state’s educational system. I care deeply about Maryville City Schools and our community and have worked hard over the years to make sure our schools are providing the best opportunities for our children.
