Craft beer lovers have an opportunity to snag a free pint from one of the region’s most-respected small-batch breweries on Saturday, in exchange for a little service work.
“Pick-Up for a Pint” takes place on Saturday as part of a statewide campaign started by Tennessee business and industry leaders. Titled PITCH IN, it’s designed to support anti-litter initiatives and beautification programs across the state, and Saturday’s “Pitch-In for a Pint” is a collaboration with the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.
That’s where Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Ave. in Maryville, enters the picture for local participants.
“This was something started a few years ago by Jackalope Brewing Company out of Nashville, and it’s been an initiative that’s grown in knowledge and acceptance throughout the brewery community in Tennessee as a way for us all to come together and pick up trash and keep our communities beautiful,” said Josh Tallent, Blackberry Farm Brewery taproom manager. “There’s no cap on the number of people who want to volunteer — anyone who wants to join is more than welcome — and we’ll be open at 11:30 (a.m.) for volunteers to arrive.
“They’ll go around the neighborhood picking up trash, and then we’ll have some Keep Blount Beautiful representatives here to go through what’s recyclable and what’s not, and they’ll tell us a little more about how we can recycle property. And once that’s finished, everyone who volunteers will be able to get a pint.”
If you ask Tallent for a recommendation, he’s probably going to suggest the Classic, a Belgian-style saison that was his first exposure to the Blackberry Farm brewing experience3. Born in Knoxville and raised in East Tennessee, he left the area for Denver shortly after college, eventually going to work in the food and beverage industry. At a place called Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, the sommelier introduced him to that very beer, he said.
“I fell in love with it, and when I learned that it came from so close to where I grew up, I became a cult follower,” he said. “Not long after, the company I was working for opened a rooftop concept at a downtown hotel in Denver, and the same company was doing one for the Downtown Hyatt in Knoxville. They asked me if I had ever heard of Knoxville, and it seemed like a good opportunity to move back home.”
At the Hyatt, he cultivated a relationship with the brewery, which began in 2011 as a small-batch brewery at the Blackberry Farm resort in Walland, producing limited runs of various beers for resort guests and high-end restaurants around the country. As demand grew, the company moved to an off-site production facility in 2015, and in 2019, the brewery opened an adjacent taproom that still serves as a watering hole and gathering place for locals who enjoy the rustic atmosphere alongside the complexities of the brewery’s products.
“I see the connection that our guests make with the story of how our brewery got its start on the farm in an old dairy farm, and how we still serve farm batches that come through on occasion,” Tallent said. “The majority of our beer is brewed at the brewery, and the Classic saison is the staple. It won a world gold medal in Germany a few years back, and then we have the Blackberry Farm IPA, which is beautifully canned, and Fenceline, which is seasonal and along the lines of a Belgian wheat style.”
Stocking the Hyatt with Blackberry Farm products led to a close working relationship with the team, Tallent said, and when the opportunity came available to manage the taproom, he made the leap. The “Pitch-In For a Pint” effort is just part of an initiative on the part of the brewery and the taproom to forge closer ties with the community, he added.
“Our brewery team adopted a mile right down from the brewery, so we’ve certainly made an effort in the past to help keep our area clean, and personally, I’ve always had a passion for everything Blackberry Farm has done and stood by,” Tallent said. “We just want to get to know our community a little better and do events like this that focus on the neighborhood and the community and what we can do for Blount County.”
For more information and to register, visit www.pitchintn.com.
