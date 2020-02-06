A $250,000 gift from the Blackberry Farm Foundation will help bring a culinary arts program to the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College in fall 2021.
The funding will go toward a 4,700-square-foot Culinary Institute that will be part of a new workforce development center scheduled for groundbreaking on the Friendsville campus this spring.
Students will be able to take all of the classes needed for the two-year degree in Blount County, according to Michael Wolfe, dean of the college’s Business and Computer Technology Department.
Currently Pellissippi State offers classes for the associate’s degree program only at its Division Street campus in Knoxville, with students using kitchen facilities at the University of Tennessee.
“This expansion of Pellissippi State’s culinary arts program into Blount County will not only benefit local college students who want to prepare for a career in culinary arts, but also will provide dual enrollment opportunities with local high schools that offer culinary arts classes,” said Wolfe said in the college’s new release this week about the donation.
“One of the exciting things about this is we are still building it,” Wolfe said in an interview. For example, Pellissippi State is working with the local educators on pathways that may allow students to graduate from high school with the first two courses for the associate’s degree already complete through dual enrollment.
Pellissippi State also is working with donors and local employers to shape the program, noting the high demand in the area for workers in various culinary settings.
“We have employers standing in line,” he said, telling the college almost as soon as a student enrolls that the employer is ready to offer programs such as work-based learning.
Pellissippi State culinary students already intern at the Blackberry Farm resort in Walland.
“Blackberry Farm Foundation is excited to continue to invest in our already successful relationship with Pellissippi State,” said Matt Alexander, Blackberry Farm president, in the release. “The restaurant and hospitality industries provide so much opportunity for advancement, as well as lifelong careers. We believe it is important for us to expand our impact on the industry and help create pathways to careers in culinary arts.”
The $16.5 million Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center will include a range of programs from Pellissippi State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Construction is estimated at $1.9 million for the Culinary Institute section, with an an additional $525,000 in state-of-the art equipment. The facility will include a teaching and demonstration kitchen, as well as a baking center.
The culinary classes will be adjacent to the Corporate Training Center, and students working toward their associate of applied science degree in culinary arts will be able to gain real-world experience at events on the campus.
For example, Wolfe said, students in a breakfast cookery class may provide food for workers attending a morning training session.
With the new facility Pellissippi State will be able to add a baking concentration in the program, and it is considering a one-year certificate program to prepare students for casual dining careers.
With an associate’s degree, a student could be ready to serve as a private chef on a yacht, Wolfe explained, but that type of career isn’t for everyone. Another high demand area, he said, is food service for senior and assisted living centers, and a shorter program could prepare students for that type of career.
Pellissippi State offers the two-year culinary arts program as a cohort, with students progressing through it as a group. The Blount County campus will have the capacity to enroll 20 students in the daytime and 20 in the evening cohort, with full enrollment capped at 80 full-time students.
The program is accredited by the American Culinary Federation, and graduates earn certification in food production and sanitation through the National Restaurant Association.
To learn more about Pellissippi State’s culinary arts program, contact chef Joseph Blauvelt, program coordinator, at jsblau velt@pstcc.edu or 865-971-5246, or contact Pellissippi State’s Admissions office at admissions@pstcc.edu or 865-694-6400.
