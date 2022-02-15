U.S. News and World Report gave luxury Walland resort Blackberry Farm its Gold Award in its 2022 rankings.
U.S. News and World Report conducts the rankings annually; it considered over 35,000 luxury properties across the world before compiling its final list.
Blackberry Farm, which reported 5,880 arrivals in 2021, ranked No. 1 among hotels in Tennessee and No. 3 among all-inclusive resorts in the U.S.
Discussing the award in a press release, Blackberry President Matt Alexander said that “recognition from the US News & World Report Hotel Rankings is a humbling testament to the talent and passion of our team.”
Local advocates for tourism in Blount County also acknowledged the award. Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels discussed Blackberry Farm’s status as a “tourism asset” in his remarks on the award while also looking forward to future developments from the resort.
Kim Mitchell, the director of tourism for the Blount Partnership, observed that the recognition was an impressive one. In commenting on the rankings, Mitchell also took the opportunity to thank the Blackberry team for the support they provide to the county.
The resort has a deep history and strong ties within Blount County. The property was opened to the public as a hotel in 1990, and throughout its decades in operation, the resort and its subsidiaries have sponsored community cleanups, career fairs, partnerships with both new and established local companies and charitable initiatives, in addition to its regular business activities.
