Four employees at Blackberry resorts have contracted COVID-19, the company said Monday.
Sarah Elder Chabot, spokeswoman for Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, said after four employees tested positive for the virus, the company completed contact tracing on each person, confirming infection came from off the properties.
Chabot said other people who worked with the infected employees have not tested positive, but she did not say how long those employees were at work before they were sent home.
Blackberry policy requires employees to stay home if they show COVID-19 or flu symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, people who have either been with an infected person more than 10 minutes without a mask or social distancing are asked to stay home until they get tested.
Currently, everyone who works with the Blackberry companies is required to wear a mask, and there are stations set up for temperature checks and sanitization on both properties.
Nearly 900 people are employed with Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, Chabot said, and no one has been laid off because of the virus.
The company is still paying employees if they have to stay home because of a positive test.
“With confirmation of a positive test of either the flu or COVID-19, we grant additional paid time off to account for additional recovery time and follow the guidelines by medical provider to determine a safe return date,” Chabot said.
Despite the positive employee cases, Blackberry is still accepting guests, providing them with “well-being efforts” in the form of pamphlets before their stay; those documents outline how hospitality services have been affected by the virus.
“Additionally, we provide personal care packages for guests upon arrival, including hand sanitizer, and personal drinking vessels that can be refilled in their room with filtered water,” Chabot said, adding masks are available throughout each property by request.
Cancellation fees are being waived right now.
Blackberry companies recently received between $5 million and $10 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Confirmation of these cases comes as Blount County continues to see daily spikes in positive tests — some at large businesses — and a handful of new deaths.
Kroger confirmed four employees at its Maryville location and one at its Alcoa location had tested positive.
To curb the spread, many business have started requiring customers and employees to wear masks, limiting building capacities and changing the way employees interact with customers.
By Monday, there were 249 active cases in Blount and seven deaths.
