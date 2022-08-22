In Blount County Friday, Aug. 19, as part of a tour of Tennessee’s 95 counties, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn spoke with The Daily Times about economic inflation, technology, jobs and veterans’ benefits.
Blackburn, a Republican, was voted into Congress’ upper chamber in 2018, over Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen. Before her election to the Senate, she represented Tennessee’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019.
‘Inflation and energy’
In her conversation with The Daily Times, Blackburn argued that the blame for inflation rests largely with Democrats. She suggested that elevated gas prices over the past year appear to form part of an “intentional” strategy.
According to information available on the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s website, gas prices across the country averaged $3.938 per gallon, as of Aug. 15.
“You look at the actions that they (the Democratic caucus) have taken, and where it has led us. And it causes us to ask the question, ‘Is this intentional?’. Declaring a war on oil and gas, saying ‘we’re going to end oil and gas in the United States,’ drawing down the strategic petroleum reserve, disallowing fracking, not allowing drilling in Alaska or offshore. All of those things are contributing to the high price at the pump,” she said.
President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of ending new leases for fracking on federal lands and in federal waters. Yet, since he assumed office, the Department of Interior has initiated sales of such leases. A 2021 Biden administration executive order preventing the lease sales was permanently blocked in a U.S. District Court in July.
In early July, the Department of Interior also opened public comment on a proposal to permit specified types of offshore drilling off the Gulf of Mexico and within Alaska’s Cook Inlet.
‘Tech and manufacturing in Tennessee’
A member of the Senate’s Commerce Committee, Blackburn has also sponsored legislation aimed at promoting semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. Along with other Senate sponsors, Blackburn introduced the Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing Act in 2021, aiming to increase U.S. manufacturing of semiconductor chips.
Semiconductor chips are used in the production of modern personal computers and smartphones, among other electronics. She commented that “Tennessee is a great place for putting some of these businesses, and we need to bring that manufacturing back here.”
She voted against the recently passed Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act that was signed into law Aug. 9., arguing to The Daily Times that the legislation failed to address post-pandemic issues with the supply chain. “It’s not going to help our electric power distributors get more transformers. It’s not going to help get more telecommunications equipment that is needed,” she said of the legislation.
‘Veterans’ affairs’
Acknowledging East Tennessee’s high numbers of military veterans, Blackburn denied ever voting against the PACT Act, a healthcare expansion meant to extend benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances during service. She provided one of 42 votes against advancing the legislation for final consideration, but voted in favor of the act when it was later brought up for reconsideration.
“I voted against the procedural motions, because we had been promised a vote on amendments on the floor,” she said. “The amendment that I had, that we had been promised a vote on and had bipartisan support on before, we went to the floor with it. It was an amendment that would allow veterans to go immediately into community care.”
Should she choose to run again, Blackburn will be up for re-election in 2024.
