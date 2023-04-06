The first Blackhorse Pub & Brewery in the area closed at the beginning of the year, but owner Jeff Robinson said operations in Alcoa are plenty to keep their brand busy.
Announced in January, the Robinsons ended their lease on South Gay Street in Knoxville. When a new owner bought the space seven or eight months ago, the owner came with a new vision for the Blackhorse and neighboring Sapphire cocktail bar buildings.
Developers are working through plans for a boutique hotel, an upscale, chef-driven restaurant and French restaurant, according to Robinson. He said Blackhorse’s lease for the space extended longer than January, but he preferred to preemptively allow the new developers to buy out the remaining lease since it wasn’t going to be renewed.
“We kind of had a groove there,” Robinson said. “Things were working, but I would say if there’s going to be a change ... the way that it ended up unfolding, it went about as well as you can do.”
He said Blackhorse doesn’t have plans to open up another business in the area similar to the downtown Knoxville pub. The brand started in Clarksville but has poured investment into Alcoa over the last several years.
Plans to develop lots beside the brewing hub off North Hall Road were announced about a year ago. Townhomes, additional storage, extra parking and a plaza with commercial and residential space may one day fill the grass and old pavement to the left and right of the brewery.
Having developed in Clarksville prior to Alcoa, Robinson said learning the city of Alcoa’s development process has had a learning curve. At the beginning of the week, he said his engineers submitted another updated design plan for property renovations. Pending a signoff from city staff and Alcoa Planning Commission, he hopes to start construction soon.
He said the city’s regulations are more intensive than other places he’s developed. “I know everything is going to work out in the end in Alcoa,” Robinson said. “It’s just a process.”
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said the hurdle has been the design and history of the property. “It’s in the city’s best interest to get businesses up and running as quick as possible,” Johnson said, adding he believes Alcoa has similar development regulations as Maryville and other cities in the area.
He said the city has received compliments from developers on the ease of process, but the properties Robinson plans to develop around the brewery are unique.
The city of Alcoa sold one of the properties beside of Blackhorse to the Robinsons. It was formerly owned by ALCOA Inc. and has issues to correct before anything can be built atop it. Robinson said contractors will essentially be removing bad soil and replacing it with new soil before building structural support into the ground.
To prioritize the most timely improvement around the brewery, Robinson split improvements behind and to the left of the brewery into two phases: first the can storage warehouse and additional parking, then six townhomes at the sharp, triangle corner of Hall Road and Davies Street. The other part of improvements will develop the lot off Bessemer Street directly across from the brewery into a mixed-use plaza.
