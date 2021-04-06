After moving into the county more than two years ago, Alcoa’s Blackhorse Brewery’s restaurant/pub at the intersection of North Hall Road and West Bessemer Street finally will open its doors to the dining public.
Owners Jeff and Sherri Robinson said Tuesday their target date for opening the eatery is April 27, marking the completion of something they set out to do since Alcoa brewing operations got underway in late 2018.
Jeff Robinson told The Daily Times a year’s worth of COVID-19-related financial stalls caused delays, but he will be elated to finally see diners spend time at the company’s central brewing operations. They have other locations in Knoxville and Clarksville.
The restaurant will be open at various times seven days a week and right now Robinson and company Vice President Brandon Crotzer said they’re looking to hire about 70 people, including cooks and servers.
Directly adjacent to the brewery itself — there will be guided tours of it at some point in the near future, Robinson said — the restaurant will be able to seat an estimated 170 people between its indoor seating and beer garden.
Owners may have no problem filling those seats since the restaurant sits next to one of Alcoa’s busier intersections and one of the main thoroughfares to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“This is the backdoor to the Smokies,” Robinson said, pointing to North Hall. “It’s not lost on us, the fact that this is a primary tourist route.”
And while the Robinsons know Blackhorse may be a hot spot for out-of-county visitors on their summer vacations, they also know they’re becoming a bigger part of the Alcoa community.
“We definitely want to be a community gathering place for the residents of Alcoa and Maryville,” Sherri Robinson said. “That’s the primary target.”
She added Blackhorse always had a “family environment” and will stay that way.
“We used to get phone calls all the time with our first pub, ‘Hey, do y’all serve food and are kids welcome?’” Jeff Robinson said. “Yes and yes.”
He added the crowds he personally hoped to see are families leaving Alcoa and Maryville high school football games.
“Public houses — pubs — traditionally coming out of England, Ireland and Scotland, they’re neighborhood gathering places,” he said. “It’s where people go to see the whole family.”
Blackhorse is fostering local traditions in more than one way. City leaders have lauded the company’s efforts to preserve the brick building, once home to ALCOA Inc. operations and then used by the city of Alcoa.
Exposed, original brick walls and iron window frames are standout features in the restaurant, which also features medieval-style chandeliers, a shaded patio and a large bar.
A handful of contracted crews were working Tuesday afternoon on the finishing touches.
Just beyond, brewery operations didn’t stop. Director of Brewing Operations Mark Walters oversaw employees as they filled and cased cans of the company’s signature Blackhorse Brewery IPA and Vanilla Cream Ale.
“Please come see us,” Sherri Robinson encouraged Blount Countians, noting many have reached out over the past two years, asking when the place would open. “We are excited. It’s been a long wait and we’re happy it’s finally over.”
The Robinsons expressed their thanks to the city of Alcoa for working with them to make the restaurant a reality. The Robinsons live in Clarksville and Knoxville and started the company in Clarksville in 1992.
