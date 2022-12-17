Blackhorse Pub & Brewery owners Jeff and Sherri Robinson are moving forward with their plans to develop space around their Alcoa location. On either side of the brewery, the Robinson’s own open fields.
In the space attached to guest parking for the brewery, to the left of the building and lined by Davies Street and N. Hall Road, additional parking and six town homes are designed. Plans also include repaving the attached roadway, lining additional parking spots off the roadway and placing a building for storing kegs.
During an Alcoa Regional/Municipal work session Wednesday, Dec. 14, city staff said creating the additional parking and storage building are the owners’ two priorities. The planning commission is required to give a formal sign-off throughout stages of development in order for developers to continue with plans.
The Robinson’s also purchased property from the city on the other side of the brewery and has plans to develop it into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. It’s now used as a parking lot for employees.
The most recent request to the city by the Robinson’s is for the planning commission to approve the design concept of townhomes, additional parking and a storage building. Planning commission approved rezoning the property for this proposed development in July.
Rescheduled
Originally scheduled for last Thursday, Dec. 15, the planning commission didn’t have enough members able to attend to vote on requests from developers or on other agenda items.
During the Alcoa Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Commissioner Jim Buchanan resigned. Buchanan was also the board’s appointee to the planning commission.
The board will need to reconvene and vote on a new appointee to the planning commission. During the planning commission work session on Wednesday, City Manager Mark Johnson said the planning commission will need to reschedule their missed meeting sooner rather than later.
With developers needing approval to formally record property changes, fines can be imposed on the developer by investors or lenders if work isn’t completed on time.
Including the Robinson’s requests, other agenda items for the upcoming planning commission meeting are recording utility placements and other improvements to the Vintage Hunters Crossing Apartments property; and reviewing an updated plan for the large-scale residential development off Mills Street in Springbrook Farm.
Vintage Hunter Crossing’s request is a last step to formalize details of the property through the city. And design of the development off Mills Street was first approved over a year ago, but developers have made changes that need approval.
It initially required the city to adjust the minimum lot size for single family homes. The newest plan for the development added a section of townhomes and has switched hands to a different builder — from Goodall Homes to SK Builders Incorporated. Original plans included 119 units in total; the new design shows 130, with fewer detached homes to allow space for 36 townhomes.
