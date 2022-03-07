Good Neighbors of Blount County has announced that Executive Director Lisa Blackwood will retire, effective March 31.
Blackwood has held the executive director role since 2008 and has been instrumental in navigating program services throughout Blount County. During her time, Good Neighbors has enhanced utility support and basic resources to those in our community who cope with the challenges of everyday life.
The office has established a permanent home at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, began the GRACE program to expand program services, and been a guiding force over the past two years as the pandemic increased the need in the community. All of this was achieved under Blackwood’s leadership.
Her commitment to faith, the organization and its volunteers has positioned Good Neighbors of Blount County to continue its dedication and support to those who need it most in our area, a press release stated.
Her replacement has been hired. Karla Suszek has been named executive director, effective April 1.
Suszek joins the organization with more than 10 years of experience as a teacher and 15 years in organizational administration. Relocated most recently from Lake Mary, Florida, Suszek is married to Ryan and has one son, Jackson. She is fluent in English and Spanish.
An open house and retirement celebration will be held for Blackwood between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, in the Great Hall at St. Andrew’s Church. Lisa and her husband, Leland, plan to stay in the area, volunteer and continue her support of the place she calls home. Everyone in the community is welcome to visit, thank Lisa for her exemplary service, and welcome Karla to her new role.
Good Neighbors is a 501(c)(3) community ministry. Its mission is to help lift Blount County neighbors out of a temporary crisis. Good Neighbors is funded by local area churches, individuals, Blount County Ecumenical Action Council, United Way and other civic groups. Visit www.good neighborsbc.org for more information.
(0) comments
