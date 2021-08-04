The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has officially added bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism to the list of Agent Orange presumptive conditions that may entitle exposed veterans to disability compensation.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Blount County Veterans Affairs Committee, Veterans Service Officer Nathan Weinbaum said he’s been expecting the VA to add the conditions for some time.
“I’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Weinbaum said.
Weinbaum explained the conditions have been affecting — and killing — veterans exposed to Agent Orange since at least the Vietnam War.
“We are actively looking for those veterans. But we’re really looking for the surviving spouses,” Weinbaum said. “I’ve had a lot of spouses over the years where the veteran died of bladder cancer. That’s the one that really sticks out for me.”
This is the first time the VA has added new presumptive conditions to its Agent Orange list since 2010 when ischemic heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic B-cell leukemia were added.
According to Forbes, an estimated 2.8 million U.S. veterans were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
The VA has been paying veterans exposed to the deadly herbicide and defoliant since the Agent Orange Act of 1991, per the VA’s public health website. However, due to the long-term effects and the varying diseases brought on by Agent Orange, many people may not know if they’re eligible for disability compensation, or may have been denied it in the past.
Now that three new presumptive conditions have been added to the list, many more veterans or their surviving relatives are newly eligible for compensation. Weinbaum said he will be working to notify those people so they can apply.
“They may not even know that they’re eligible for that benefit, which could get them over $1,300 a month,” Weinbaum said. “So hopefully we can keep finding them.”
To review qualifications or file a claim for disability compensation, visit www.va.gov/disability. The VA website states that anyone who filed a claim and was previously denied due to one of the newly added presumptive conditions will not need to file another claim. The claimant will receive a letter notifying them that their case is being reviewed.
