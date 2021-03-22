From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, March 23, donors can give blood and plasma at the Blount County Schools Central Office.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins for blood donations are welcome at the board room, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.
Call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center's website states it is in critical need of Type O-negative and Type O-positive donors.
MEDIC also is collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, but donors must have had a positive lab test for the virus or positive antibody test, be symptom-free for 14 days, complete a prescreening and schedule an appointment. Learn more at https://medicblood.org/convalescent-plasma/.
During the MEDIC March Madness Blood and Plasma Drive, donors will receive a free pair of MEDIC socks while supplies last and free appetizer coupon to Texas Roadhouse. Donors also have a chance to win a new 55-inch TV and sound bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.