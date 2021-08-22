U.S. census data presented to Maryville leaders during a workshop Friday shows a majority of the county’s most-populated areas saw some steady and some spiking population growth since 2010.
Not all U.S. Census Bureau data is readily available to the public yet, but city officials across the state already have numbers in hand, comparing the 2010 and 2020 census counts.
Overall, Blount County grew steadily since 2010, just over a percentage point each year. By 2020, 135,280 people lived in Blount, the census shows. That’s nearly 10% up from 123,010 in 2010.
Growth in the county’s towns and cities was much different.
Maryville — Blount’s largest urban area — grew by 16.17% from 27,465 to 31,907, according to census data.
Alcoa beat its twin in percentage growth rate, going up 29.93%, from 8,449 residents to 10,978, higher than some estimates.
Townsend grew 22.77% percent and now about 550 people call it home, up from 448 in 2010.
But the largest surge came in Louisville where the population, according to data, increased, 79.75%, adding 1,945 residents to become the third-most-populous community in the county at 4,384.
Some of that was annexation, Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers said by phone Friday.
“We had some areas referred to as ‘donut holes’ ... and we filled those in,” Bickers said, referring to acreage surrounded by Louisville land that ended up getting annexed. “I would say maybe half of our growth was new growth and half was closing donut holes. That’s just an estimate. It’s hard to know.”
Bickers said he knew based on building permit applications and people moving in that the town was growing. “It’s good to know people want to live here, but I can’t say I was surprised.”
He added growth like this suggests leaders are doing something right, but also that “we really need to pay attention going forward to our efforts in planning appropriately for the future.”
Maryville City Manager McClain during the Friday workshop explained Maryville is hitting that growth sweet spot: not too fast, not too slow, about 1% a year.
Still, Maryville is in the top percentile of Tennessee cities to see population growth, ranking 51st out of 345, McClain said.
“That’s healthy,” Maryville Mayor Andy White reflected. “You don’t want to be up there at the Top 10, growing at a high rate.”
McClain agreed, but noted extremes were still risky. “The problem you have is when it comes in fits and starts,” he told council members. “Back when the economy fell apart, we had zero growth, and now we have all this.”
Moreover, there’s the very real possibility that the 2020 census numbers for all of Blount — as for cities and counties nationwide — didn’t capture some of the tumults that defined 2020.
Experts already are warning of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on counting efforts already hampered by low participation.
But Blount is also in the middle of a real estate boom, with the housing market frequently dropping below 100 available homes total and prices skyrocketing.
“What we know is how many apartment complexes have been built, but what we don’t know is how many people live in them,” Blount County GIS manager Ray Boswell said in a recent phone interview.
Before the census started, he worked with a local team to calculate how many homes and apartments were added to the city limits roughly between 2010 and 2020: about 730 new addresses were added to Maryville, 690 to Alcoa and 1,970 to the county.
But new construction, approved site plans and rezoning are becoming more and more frequent county-wide, putting a more urgent sense of responsibility in leaders’ hands.
Trusting the count they have right now is important, Boswell said, adding he feels confident about the data returns.
“It wasn’t too high, it wasn’t too low, so for me, it’s a kind of comfort,” he said, but noted he’s also seeing the effect of the market in his backyard.
“Houses in my neighborhood are going for amounts that, never in my wildest imagination I thought I would ever see,” he said.
More U.S. Census Bureau data exploration tools from the 2020 count — including demographic information — will be available to the public later this year.
