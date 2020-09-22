With one week to go in the 2020 census, Blount County is clocking in with a 71.1% response rate — a figure identical to Knox County’s.
Some areas in south Blount County, however, still only have response rates ranging from 33% to 46%, a U.S. Census Bureau response rate map showed.
Responding to the census by phone could be a good option for those areas in south Blount, U.S. Census Bureau Media Specialist June Iljana said.
“That (phone) option is especially important for the southern part of your county where there’s less internet access,” she said. “We need those people to have another option.”
But those response numbers apply only to people who have done self-responses — by phone, mail or online — and do not account for those counted in-person by a census worker.
If in-person counting was added to those percentages, Iljana said it probably would be higher.
Data including both in-person counting and self-response isn’t available by county, Iljana said. Complete data only is available on the state level, and Tennessee is clocking in as being 96.5% counted.
The census originally was supposed to conclude July 31, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau extended the end date through October and now back to the end of September.
The bureau quickly realized that the end of October would not give officials enough time to compile and relay the data to the federal government, so they moved the census-taking end date to Sept. 30.
“That will give us time to tabulate and analyze the information and provide it as required under the Constitution,” Iljana said.
To make up for that lost time, the U.S. Census Bureau hired more census workers and doubled down on census education efforts, Iljana said.
