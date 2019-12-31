At least two local school districts are eyeing teacher raises for the next school year.
Blount County Schools has been gaining ground in teacher salaries and hopes to continue that momentum in 2020-21.
BCS has negotiated a 2% raise with the Blount County Education Association, but that figure is based on funding being available when the County Commission passes next year’s school budget.
During a recent discussion of the director’s salary, school board member Jim Compton attempted to amend one motion to include a 5% increase on the base pay for classified and certified staff next year. Board member Bill Padgett seconded the motion, but others determined that was out of order while dealing with the director’s salary.
Compton asked for the staff raise to be on the school board’s January meeting agenda.
“We’re so far behind the other people around here that it’s unreal,” Compton said. “I was talking about a 5% raise; that should be the minimum.”
“This is my last year on the board,” he said. “I’d like to see us make a real dent in beginning salaries, and hopefully this whole board will get behind beginning salaries.”
Based on 2018-19 data, Blount ranks 87th out of 146 districts in the state on the base pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. That’s up from 93rd the year before.
“We know what we’re up against on beginning salary,” David Murrell, BCS assistant director of operations, said in a later interview, but he called the improvement from the previous year “promising.”
“Is it where we want it to be? No,” he said.
However, BCS ranks higher for more experienced teachers, coming in at 22nd for teachers who have a master’s degree and are at the top level for years of service.
In that ranking, “most of the schools higher than us are city districts,” Murrell said. “We’re very proud of our late-career rankings.”
The 2% raise BCS teachers received this year was the first since the 2016-17 school year.
With 788 teachers, the annual step increase is estimated to cost $685,000 next year, and a 1% raise on top of that would be another $490,000.
Across all three local school districts, salaries and benefits make up more than 80% of the annual operating budget.
Degrees drive Alcoa costs
Salaries also were on the agenda during an Alcoa Board of Education work session this month.
Director Brian Bell shared multiple rankings from the Tennessee Education Association based on 2018-19 salaries.
Alcoa City Schools ranked 67th on the minimum salary for just a bachelor’s degree, but at the maximum level for that degree, Blount slightly outranked Alcoa, Bell said.
Only a dozen Alcoa teachers have just a bachelor’s degree. “In my nine years I’ve hired only two teachers who have a bachelor’s degree and no experience,” Bell said of his time with the city district.
Alcoa, Blount and Maryville calculate salaries by degree and years of experience. “That’s how 90% of all the other school districts decide their pay,” Bell said, but some use factors such as performance pay based on evaluations or student test scores.
When it comes to master’s degrees, Alcoa ranks 26th at the minimum but seventh on average.
TEA doesn’t rank districts based on educational specialist and doctorate degrees, but Bell said based on his analysis, “I’ve found one school system that ranks higher than us in maximum doctorate pay, and that’s Oak Ridge. They pay $91 more a year.”
Board members noted that’s probably why so many staff members have been earning advanced degrees, to earn the raise.
“We award for longevity and degree attainment,” Bell said. “That’s where you really make your money in Alcoa.”
As a result, Alcoa has more educators with doctorate degrees than those with just a bachelor’s. This year, 93 of Alcoa’s 139 classroom teachers have an Ed.S. or Ph.D.
Alcoa estimates the annual step increase will cost it $190,000 for the 2020-21 school year, but it also expects to pay an additional $150,000 for staff members who will complete advanced degrees, raising their salary levels.
Selena Coker, human resources director for ACS, also showed the board that Alcoa ranks very high for insurance coverage, coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 in two categories.
“We’ve got a pretty good package,” Director Bell told the school board. “Having said that, do we need a raise on the base? Absolutely. We haven’t had one in three years.”
He explained in a later interview that teachers at the top of their salary schedules haven’t received even a step increase in those years.
A 1% raise would cost the district about $160,000.
Governor watch
Maryville City Schools hasn’t begun discussing possible raise for the next school year, Director Mike Winstead said.
“I like to wait and see what the governor has to say,” Winstead said.
For the current school year, MCS raised the base pay 4% after averaging raises of about 2% over the past several years.
The state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding formula includes money for a portion of the cost of about 80% of a district’s teachers, he noted.
“We can’t do a whole lot without them coming through in a big way,” Winstead said.
The increase in Tennessee’s education funding was less in 2019 than it had been in the past two or three years. “I think public education felt a little neglected last year,” he said.
The step increase for teachers alone is expected to cost Maryville about $210,000. The district will look at utility costs, facility needs and instructional support. “Everything else we put toward staff,” Winstead said.
A 1% raise for teachers alone would cost about $271,000 next year.
He described Maryville City Schools salaries as “very competitive,” and the district generally ranks in the top 10% across the state in teacher pay categories.
Last year it was No. 1 in the state on the minimum salary for a teacher with a master’s degree, and third for those with 15 years of experience.
Shortage expected
Even Maryville sees few applicants for some positions, such as high school math and science teachers.
While Maryville sees a low number of applicants for English as a Second Language teachers, Blount County sees fewer for foreign language positions, along with high school math and science.
Murrell said BCS also has seen few applicants for library information science positions.
Administrators are beginning to worry about a shortage of qualified teachers, already hitting high poverty districts across the nation, based on educators leaving the profession and declining enrollment in teacher preparation programs in recent years.
“I worry about 10 years from now, five years from now,” Winstead said, and the district is looking at “grow-your-own” options, such as starting a career and technical education program at the high school next year for teacher preparation.
He noted that demands are high and the profession isn’t always held up in a positive light.
“It’s harder to be a teacher now,” Winstead said, but he added, “’the reward is greater than ever.”
For the current school year, BCS hired more than 40 teachers to fill openings, and Murrell said he encourages candidates to look at the long-term potential, including the district’s support for teachers and opportunities in leadership development.
Blount County assigns new teacher mentors to all, including those who are not new to teaching but to the district. “Those first few years are difficult,” Murrell said.
