Three weeks after the Blount County Commission voted to remove him from the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Denny Mayes was made president of the board.
The hospital board convened a special called meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to determine two officer slots going into 2023. Without discussion, directors took a unanimous vote to make Mayes, a county appointee, president of the board.
They selected Stephen Kiefer, appointed in 2016, to serve as vice president. Kiefer currently represents Maryville College on the board of directors and will take up the new position from David Pesterfield.
Mayes’ stint at the head of the BMH board will start Jan. 1. In that position, he will replace Robert Redwine, who first served as board president in 1993. Redwine’s term as a director also expires at the end of 2022.
The county commission voted in favor of removing both men from the hospital board, along with director Scott Powell, during a Nov. 29 meeting. Their removal followed claims from the county mayor’s office concerning lack of accountability and transparency from hospital leadership.
Hospital officials such as CEO Harold Naramore contend that those claims are inaccurate and that hospital leadership made multiple attempts to communicate with Mitchell’s office ahead of the removal requests.
However, also during the Nov. 29 meeting, commissioners declined to alter the nominating committee that selects candidates for appointment to the hospital board.
A nominating committee, distinct from the BMH board, provides the names of candidates for appointment to the board by the county, the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and Maryville College. Those governments and the college may vote in favor of or against nominees for board positions, but may not choose nominees directly at the start of the process.
With the selection process for BMH board members left intact at the November meeting, commissioners were told by Blount County’s attorney Craig Garrett that they could not vote on replacements for the board members they removed without receiving the names of candidates from the nominating committee.
Thus, Garrett said, current board members subject to removal – Mayes, Redwine and Powell – would continue to serve until the nominating committee chooses replacements to bring before the county.
In its December meeting, the county commission revisited the topic of the nominating committee. They then took action BMH counsel LaJuana Atkins described during the meeting as nullifying the nominating committee. Commissioners voted in favor of a charter change allowing direct appointments of BMH board members by the county and the cities.
County and hospital officials dispute whether the change can enter into force without the approval of the hospital board. Both acknowledge the cities would need to pass similar resolutions on the charter before changes are realized.
