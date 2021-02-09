United Way Blount member SPARK will hold a live online cooking show fundraiser Thursday, hosted by poetry duo I.N.K. — half of which is Maryville’s Lane Shuler.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, but the stream may start earlier, according to an announcement.
Though it has a Knoxville address, SPARK offices are based on the Blount side of the Tennessee River. The group partners will numerous local agencies to serve people with disabilities by providing adaptive technologies.
The cooking show will feature Baltimore-based chef Justin Holloman along with I.N.K.’s poets Shuler and Knoxville’s Jonathan “Courageous” Clark. The trio will show viewers “how to make delicious and easy Valentine’s Day dishes right from the comfort of (their) own home,” the announcement stated.
More information, including admission prices and online access, are available at sparktn.org, or email Shuler at laneshuler@gmail.com.
