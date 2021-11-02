Blount County-headquartered supply firm DVG Consultants Inc. has received three new certifications, the company announced in a news release.
The company was named a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a Woman Owned Business by the Tennessee Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise and a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) small business concern by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“These certifications will now allow our company to help our clients meet their supplier diversity initiatives,” DVG President and owner Davette Palm Gregory said. She has 22 years of experience in the freight industry and started DVG about six years ago.
To be awarded these certifications, companies must meet "stringent criteria and in-depth review of their business," the release stated.
Additionally, 51% of the business must be owned, operated and controlled by women.
Those interested in learning more about DVG Consultants, Inc. or its services can visit dvgconsultantsinc.com, email Gregory at davette@dvgconsultantsinc.com or call 865-740-2366.
