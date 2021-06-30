Three Blount County organizations will receive a total of $12,300 in grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission, a joint press release from local lawmakers state Sen. Art Swann and state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey announced Wednesday.
The grants include $7,800 for Appalachian Ballet Company, $2,000 for the Blount County Friends of the Library and $2,500 for Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
“We are very pleased to announce these annual grants that support Tennessee’s communities and schools through the arts,” Swann, Moon and Ramsey said in the statement. “These investments help cultivate the arts in Blount County which benefits all of us through quality of life, economic development, tourism and providing a more balanced education for our children.”
The commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants during fiscal 2022 totaling $9 million, a sum that includes one-time federal American Rescue Plan funds, according to the release.
Grant categories include arts access, arts education, arts project support, creative placemaking, partnership support, major cultural institutions and rural arts partnership.
“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission Anne B. Pope said in the joint statement. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”
Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in economic activity annually, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.