McGhee Tyson Air Base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing is playing a role in today's inaugural proceedings, according to a press release, which stated 750 Tennessee national guard troops are currently deployed in the nation’s capital.
About 50 airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard are supporting the inauguration events in Washington, D.C., with logistical, communications, food service and religious support, according to the release. The Tennessee National Guard units in D.C. is not limited to the 134th. The 119th Cyber Operations Squadron, also based at McGhee Tyson Airport, the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 118th Wing based in Nashville also have personnel in the capital area.
The 134th coordinated with Memphis’s 164th Airlift Wing to transport Tennessee personnel to the nation’s capital — including members of the 278th ACR, headquartered in Knoxville and with an armory in Maryville — as part of a 25,000-member National Guard task force supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
“The ability for the National Guard to rapidly alert, mobilize and deploy this size of formation from all 54 states and territories in less than a week is unprecedented and a testament to the commitment to duty of our citizen soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, said in the release. “It demonstrates we are an apolitical organization that is responsive to the needs of our nation in whatever mission is directed by our civilian authorities.”
The deployment is not slowing down state efforts to distribute COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, the release states.
The oath of office is scheduled for noon today.
