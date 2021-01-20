McGhee Tyson Air Base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing played a role in Wednesday’s inaugural proceedings, according to a press release, which stated 750 Tennessee troops were deployed to the nation’s capital.
About 50 airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard supported the Washington, D.C., event with logistical, communications, food service and religious support, according to the release. They not only were from the 134th, but also the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron, also based at McGhee Tyson Airport, and with Nashville’s 118th Wing.
The 134th coordinated with Memphis’s 164th Airlift Wing to transport Tennessee personnel to the nation’s capital — including members of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Knoxville — as part of a 25,000-member National Guard task force supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
“The ability for the National Guard to rapidly alert, mobilize and deploy this size of formation from all 54 states and territories in less than a week is unprecedented and a testament to the commitment to duty of our citizen soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, said in the release. “It demonstrates we are an apolitical organization that is responsive to the needs of our nation in whatever mission is directed by our civilian authorities.”
The deployment did not slow down state efforts to distribute COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.