Critical race theory and COVID-19 responses weren’t on the Blount County Board of Education meeting agenda Thursday but several members of the public raised the topics to applause from the audience.
“Parents in this community need to know this district emphatically rejects the concepts of critical race theory and is committed to eradicating those concepts from all 21 Blount County schools,” Michelle Hooper told the board during the public comment period.
She described critical race theory “a worldview that’s based on the principles of cultural Marxism” and said it shows up when students are told to look for examples of white privilege and oppression in books such as “Charlotte’s Web” or “Little Women.”
“Or a teacher forces a cynical, anti-American interpretation of a historical event,” Hooper said. She also said it shows up in social-emotional learning, which is part of the Blount County Schools strategic plan.
“Sadly we have an entire generation of educators who have been taught to believe that our country’s irredeemably racist, and they think that they are doing the right thing by teaching it for a more just and compassionate society,” she said.
The next speaker, Jennifer Clemmer, said Hooper has been teaching and mentoring several of the speakers at the school board meeting, and they would stay involved.
“The definition of indoctrination is the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. This has never been and should never be part of the agenda of the school system. We are here to ensure it is not happening knowingly or unknowingly here in Blount County,” Clemmer said.
Cheryl Wall, the parent of an elementary and a high school student, called the material in the “Wit and Wisdom” reading curriculum the district has used since 2018 disturbing, saying it is related to CRT and social-emotional learning.
She cited examples such as a third grade book titled “Coming to America” saying, “The Indians were pushed off their land and treated badly.”
“There’s no historic support, and I don’t know the reason for that,” she said.
She also said a first grade book on seahorses has “graphic pictures” of mating and a male sea horse giving birth. “The message here seems to be normalizing gender fluidity,” Wall said.
The history of Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate a Southern elementary school, needs to be taught in an age-appropriate manner, she said. “The themes of segregation and racism in this book seem designed to instill shame within the White children,” Wall said of the second grade text.
The school board in February approved spending $372,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding to provide Geodes books for reading, which support the Wit and Wisdom curriculum, for every kindergarten through grade five classroom.
After the meeting, Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, provided a statement to The Daily Times. “Blount County Schools values parent relationships and involvement. We have had an amazing start to the school year as a result of these partnerships,” she wrote.
“Blount County Schools teaches the Tennessee academic standards and adheres to the guidance of the TN Department of Education. Our curriculum choices at all grade levels have been approved by the TN Department of Education,” the statement concluded.
Vance said no concerns about Wit and Wisdom had been reported “at this time to the district office.” She noted that if families have concerns they are encouraged to follow school board policy 4.801, which allows parents to request that their child not be required to read a book, use certain materials or participate in an activity.
COVID-19 concerns
Kristina Chisolm, who identified herself as a taxpayer and home educator, encouraged the school board to maintain a policy of masks being optional. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is not considered to be a trusted agency as the media would like to project,” she said.
Beth Tucker said she was concerned about the privacy of COVID-19 testing at schools.
Tara Farley, health services director for Blount County Schools, had earlier told The Daily Times that testing will be done only with parent permission, and the only information the district will receive from the test is the student’s name, date of birth and whether it is positive or negative.
Sewer, planetarium
The public comment period began with Blount County Commissioner James Hammontree asking about the status of replacing the sewer treatment plant at Lanier Elementary School. “That should be a high-priority item,” he said.
Several school board members said the project is currently with the county purchasing office preparing to go to bid.
When Hammontree asked about the status of field houses at Heritage and William Blount high schools, board member Scott Helton said, “That’s the county doing work.”
“That’s the mayor and (Blount County Maintenance Supervisor) Denny (Garner),” said board member Debbie Sudhoff.
Hammontree replied, “Well, I’m going to be the next mayor, so we won’t have that problem.”
The county initially approved the school district spending $800,000 on the two field houses in February 2020, expecting to save money by having county employees work on them. Delays and rising costs of building supplies have added $181,000 to the cost of the William Blount field house, currently under construction. The Heritage field house may be complete this month.
Near the end of the meeting, Forrest Erickson urged the school district to reopen the Heritage High School planetarium. He detailed the history of the planetarium and efforts to keep it open.
“I would wish for Blount County an astronomy club and public star parties again on the Heritage High School lawn,” he said, explaining programs that he could operate in the planetarium, calling it an important STEM asset, referring to science, technology, engineering and math.
Board member Vandy Kemp thanked people for expressing their interests and concerns. “I just started on the school board a year ago, and it’s been a pretty empty room,” she said.
