Weeks before census workers start knocking on doors, Blount County still is among the Tennessee leaders in the total number of households already counted.
Geographic Information Systems Manager Ray Boswell has been tracking the 2020 Census for Blount Counts Committee, a group of local leaders pushing the county to be 100% counted before the year is out.
As of Friday, Blount clocked in at 67.8% of households counted. That’s the seventh-highest response rate in the state, according to data Boswell gathered and emailed to the committee.
Overall, Tennessee sits at a 61.7% response rate, a little under the national 62.3% average.
Homes that don’t reply by Aug. 11 will be getting a visit from census takers.
According to the data, many of the doors they’ll be knocking on will be in rural areas.
The U.S. Census Bureau said this week many rural counties are falling well below the national response rate because of atypical mailing addresses. Bureau media specialist June Iljana explained in an email that the census is now targeting post office box addresses because that’s what many rural households use.
Blount stands out among its fellow 77 rural Tennessee counties because its 2020 response rate is comparable to more urban areas.
That may be helpful to parts of Blount. Currently, Townsend is the lowest responding area in the county, with only a 39.3% response rate.
Compare that with other cities, towns and census tracts that have mostly pushed past the 60% mark by now: Alcoa has reached 63%, Friendsville 68.6% and Maryville 71%, according to data Boswell gathered.
But there’s still a last-minute push to reach out to farm and mountain communities; the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation recently announced it will partner with the Census Bureau to encourage a higher rural count.
It’s unclear whether this encouragement will be enough to help counties like Blount: Its final self-response rate in 2010 was 71.6%, a number it already had reached by that year’s April deadline.
But 2010 wasn’t facing a global pandemic.
COVID-19 has pushed back response deadlines across the nation. Door-knocking at uncounted residences was supposed to start in mid-May before the coronavirus struck.
At that point, the Census Bureau was looking to hire more than 1,000 people at nearly $20 an hour to count households that didn’t reply online or by mail.
Most Blount Countians who don’t participate in the 2020 census can expect a bureau visitor between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31.
They can still respond online or by mail for another 18 days.
Across the nation, the bureau said a more complete count could ensure more than $675 billion in annual federal funds and trillions of dollars over the next decade reach local governments and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.