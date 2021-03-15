The Blount County Chamber has received a Five-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the fourth consecutive time. Accreditation takes place every five years.
The Blount Chamber is composed of more than 1,300 businesses. It was awarded Five-Star Accreditation due to sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community, the local chamber said in a press release Monday.
Local chambers are rated either accredited, three-star, four-star or five-star. Among the 7,000 chambers nationwide, 144, including four in Tennessee, have five stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.