In separate meetings, Blount County commissioners appointed Christi Sayles and Chris Flynn to seats representing Blount County on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors Thursday, Feb. 16.
Sayles, a certified public accountant, will serve out the remainder of Scott Powell’s term, and Flynn, an engineer and procurement professional, takes up Robert Redwine’s former position.
Powell resigned Dec. 23, 2022, with a year of his appointment remaining. Redwine’s term expired at the end of 2022; he served on the hospital board from the 1980s and was its president for decades.
Commissioner John Giles asked Sayles to describe her qualifications for the position during the first of two Blount County Commission meetings Thursday.
“I have a lifelong relationship with Blount Memorial Hospital,” she said, explaining that her father had worked there as an ear-nose-and-throat doctor, and that she’d spent part of her childhood at BMH as a result. “I support an independent, Blount County-owned and -operated hospital. You have my commitment: I will absolutely never vote to sell that hospital.”
Commissioner Ron French questioned her about her feelings toward BMH. “Were you satisfied and happy with your experience with Blount Memorial Hospital?” he asked her.
She was, she replied.
She continued, saying that a successful business hinges on “a strong financial plan, financial transparency and communication with your stakeholders.”
“And, in this case, that includes the citizens of Blount County who go to the hospital for service, the employees who work much harder than what they’re paid for to provide that service and then the three local bodies who represent those constituents. And so, do I think that there’s a disconnect in transparency and communication? It would be hard to argue against that,” she said.
French and Commissioner Rick Carver abstained from the vote on her appointment. Commissioner Tom Stinnett was absent. All other commissioners voted in her favor.
Multiple nominees
The commission members considered a different replacement for Powell during their Feb. 7 workshop meeting. They received Trevis Gardner’s name as a potential appointment on Jan. 26, from the nominating committee for the hospital board.
Typically, selections for available board seats come from that nominating committee.
Commissioners declined to vote on Gardner’s nomination Feb. 7. They also opted against voting on former state Rep. Bob Ramsey’s nomination to fill Redwine’s seat.
County attorney Craig Garrett wrote in an email to commissioners ahead of Thursday’s meeting that the time between Powell’s resignation and the committee’s nomination of Gardner allowed the county to put forward its own selection for consideration.
Entities that appoint representatives to the BMH board — Blount County, Maryville, Alcoa and Maryville College — can approve or reject those nominations.
However, they can only select their own appointee if, after a 30 day period elapses, they haven’t received another nomination from the committee.
During a Jan. 10 workshop meeting, county commissioners voted to ask the nominating committee to consider Sayles, Mary Beth West and Allan Romans as possible replacements for Powell, Redwine and Denny Mayes.
The county voted to remove the three men from their positions in November. Only Mayes, now the board’s president, remains a director.
Sayles — along with West, Romans and Susanne Davis — was first raised as a potential candidate for a seat on the board in November 2022, at the meeting during which commissioners voted to oust Redwine, Mayes and Powell. No vote on her nomination took place then.
The county commission has since voted to change the nominations process to allow for direct appointments, but BMH charter amendments also require adoption from other nominating entities, including the cities of Maryville and Alcoa. Hospital representatives argue that charter amendments should originate within the BMH board.
Flynn’s experience
During a second county commission meeting Thursday, Commissioner David Wells moved to nominate Flynn to replace Redwine. Commissioner Robbie Bennett nominated Gardner, who was not present at the meeting, for the role.
Along with Ramsey in February, the commission in January declined to appoint Koki Best to fill Redwine’s seat.
Commissioner Steve Mikels asked Flynn, currently vice president of procurement at Revantage, to describe his own qualifications for the director spot. Flynn said that he was a lifelong Blount County resident, a registered engineer and that he’d worked on a variety of projects throughout his career, including ones in health care.
He had worked at TeamHealth, a Knoxville-based health care company, “and served in multiple roles there, including roles when the health care industry hit hard times. So, when we were a publicly traded company, the industry got hit with difficult times due to revenue, and we had to do cost-containment measures in order to bring ourselves back to profitability,” he said.
“I think that being able to keep the current staff and working in that regard is very important and something that the hospital and the county and everyone needs to work out, and that is to come to an agreement on those issues,” he continued.
French said his only reservation with Flynn’s nomination was that he’d received Flynn’s resume Thursday and hadn’t had the same time to review it as he’d had with previous nominees.
Thursday’s meetings included hours of comment on the relationship between the county and hospital. Giles asked Flynn, “After seeing what you’ve experienced this evening, what unique qualities do you bring to obviously a very volatile situation right now, and are you sure you want to get involved with this?”
Flynn confirmed that he did. He received 13 votes to Gardner’s six. Commissioners Bennett, French, Brad Bowers, Dyran Bledsoe, Jeff Jopling and Earl McMahan voted for Gardner; Carver abstained.
