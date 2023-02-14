Blount County Commissioners will decide Thursday, Feb. 16, whether to ask state legislators to introduce an amendment to the charter of Blount Memorial Hospital. A ‘yes’ vote, and the state-level response, could help determine whether Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. continues operating the hospital.
BMH Inc. is the nonprofit entity tasked with managing Blount Memorial; it has been the hospital’s operator since the 1940s, when Blount Memorial’s charter was signed. If the amendment enters into force, however, the county would have explicit authority to remove BMH Inc., and any subsequent hospital operators, from their positions. Afterwards, all hospital assets would be shifted to the county.
The resolution states that the hospital manager would own no hospital assets. Such assets “would be held in trust for the benefit of the County.”
The commission resolution comes amid a heated dispute between the county and hospital. Blount County and BMH have entered litigation against each other — BMH filed in December 2022 and refiled in January, while the county reacted with a countersuit Feb. 7.
The county’s stated concerns with hospital leadership are extensive. They include the June 2022 appointment of a new CEO for the hospital, Harold Naramore, the hospital’s multimillion-dollar losses and the attempted sale last year of most of a healthcare facility in the Springbrook neighborhood of Alcoa.
The sale amount, over $22 million, would give BMH the money needed to meet looming debt obligations, hospital counsel have said. Hospital finances have been affected by the pandemic, per BMH leadership, partially necessitating the sale, on the terms of a leaseback agreement. Blount Memorial would have options to rent the building for up to 25 years.
To county officials, the fact that the agreement was negotiated without government awareness points to a transparency problem. The county owns all hospital assets, including the Springbrook facility, they have said. To that end, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote a letter to the board outlining his concerns with the sale, as well as with the overall direction of BMH leadership, in November. He also called a commission meeting that saw the removal of the county’s appointees to the hospital board.
The prospective buyer for the Springbrook property has since withdrawn from the sale, per legal documents.
Hospital officials have responded to county claims by saying that the government’s understanding of its relationship with BMH is inaccurate — in legal filings, attorneys for BMH assert that assets titled only in BMH’s name belong, not to the county, but to the hospital. Additionally, BMH counsel contend, the hospital has the authority to sell the Springbrook facility, since it holds sole legal title to the property. BMH’s losses, they argue, stem from the pandemic-era health environment, which lead to the closure of a number of independent hospitals.
If passed, the charter change would also require a written agreement between the county and the hospital operator detailing “the scope and terms of the services to be provided by the non-profit corporation.” Further, it would insert language into the charter clearly stating that the county possesses all abilities of a private act hospital authority.
Tennessee law defines private act hospital authorities as “any hospital owned or operated by one (1) or more local governments or any hospital, hospital authority or hospital district created or authorized by a private act of the general assembly.”
