With a crowd of dozens packed into their meeting room, Blount County Commissioners deferred the first of two votes on a new property tax levy Thursday, May 18.
The postponement is meant to give one of the county’s committees time to revise the government’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
Changing the budget proposal would enable officials to set a new tax rate at or “very, very close to” the revenue-neutral rate certified by the state, rather than at a higher dollar amount.
County Mayor Ed Mitchell asked the commission to delay the vote at the start of the meeting. “There’s no doubt we’re feeling the effects through the economy, feeling the impact of the growth from folks moving in here,” Mitchell said.
He added that he’d been in contact with state officials. He reported that they’d told him it would be possible to postpone the first vote and still hold a June 5 public hearing planned ahead of a final vote on the levy.
Commissioners agreed to his request, removing the vote from the meeting’s agenda. They also suspended their rules to allow members of the public to talk about the levy at the outset of the meeting, rather than at the end, when commissioners typically take comments on issues that aren’t on their agenda.
Reappraisal
The move comes in a reappraisal year for the county. Property Assessor Todd Orr has said that a primary finding from the 2023 reappraisal was a substantial rise in residential property values: That increase has left many residents anxious about the reappraisal’s implications for their tax bills.
Per Tennessee law, reappraisals are revenue neutral. As such, the county is required to lower the current rate — $2.47 per $100 of assessed value. It’s prevented from collecting more tax than in prior years without holding both a public hearing and a vote to raise the tax rate beyond a revenue-neutral rate set at the state level.
Members of the public and numerous commissioners have pressed for the adoption of a rate near $1.59 — a preliminary certified rate, used in lieu of final figures from the state. During an agenda meeting last week, commissioners also discussed a proposal to set a new rate at $1.69 per $100 of assessed value.
The suggestion was controversial. Its supporters noted that the additional funds collected would go towards raises for county employees. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was slated for the largest raise, a 19% increase.
Critics — commissioners as well as members of the public — suggested that the raises could be funded through other means and said that levying a rate over $1.59 would represent a major burden.
Public discussion
Apprehension and frustration were both on display Thursday. Cathy Wilkerson said that she’d lived in her home for 34 years, but could not afford to pay increased property taxes. “My property was over assessed by $100,000,” she said. “It has no central heat and air, it was damaged by a flood — and I’m not in a flood zone — and it needs a new roof and new electrical.”
“If all this happens, I will lose the home that I raised four children in,” she continued.
David Baugh, who said he was drawn to Blount County because of its conservative political orientation, commented that he was pleased about the rise in home values. “I like it when my house goes up, my property goes up in value,” he said. But he added that he was concerned about the effect of the increase on small business owners who also live in Blount County, and urged commissioners to retain the state-certified rate.
Another county resident said, “Each of you should know that you don’t need to raise taxes in Blount County. But you’ve got a system. You’re all caught up in a system where you don’t think you have any choice.”
“You’re transferring the wealth of this community’s homeowners. You’re transferring their wealth to the rich people,” he continued. “Your system is broken,” he said, to applause from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.