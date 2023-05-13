A proposal that would change Blount County’s ties to one of its largest employers, Blount Memorial Hospital, is close to a final vote.
After months of discussion on the county and state levels, Blount commissioners recently opted to send a resolution allowing the government to contract with new hospital operators to a final vote Thursday, May 18.
During their May 9 workshop, commissioners voted 18-1 to forward the proposal to their full meeting. Commissioner Tom Stinnett voted against adding it to Thursday’s agenda, while Commissioner Staci Lawhorn was absent.
The Thursday vote will be the commission’s second on the resolution. Commissioners first approved the amendment in February. Their vote sent the proposal to the state legislature and the governor, who signed the bill Thursday, May 11.
Commissioners’ decision will take place almost a year after a set of intense disagreements between local governments and Blount Memorial came into public view. Those disputes encompass lawsuits; hospital claims of government interference; county arguments that hospital leadership have failed to be transparent with them; and the hospital’s multimillion-dollar losses.
The resolution takes the form of an amendment to the 1945 private act that established the hospital and its current operator, nonprofit corporation Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated. If a supermajority — three-fourths — of the commission approves, the proposal would allow the county to draft contracts defining the terms of its relationship with any hospital manager.
No written contract outlining the terms of the relationship between the county and the hospital currently exists. County officials have also discussed negotiating an agreement with the University of Tennessee Medical Center that would leave UTMC, rather than Blount Memorial, the hospital’s new operator.
Legal counsel for the county have previously said that the government, which argues it owns all hospital assets, can dispense with Blount Memorial Incorporated even absent the amendment; adopting it gives the county the ability to work with a different operator.
Hospital representatives have contested the county’s interpretation of its relationship to Blount Memorial. They have also argued that the amendment and any subsequent change in operators would damage the hospital and its staff.
The private act amendment is one part of the county-hospital dispute. Whether the commission approves or reject it, other components of that dispute — board appointments, ability to sell hospital assets and litigation between the two parties — continue to affect both the county and Blount Memorial.
