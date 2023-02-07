During its Thursday, Feb. 16, meeting, the Blount County Commission will vote on a resolution authorizing a counterclaim against Blount Memorial Hospital. The countersuit has already been filed — it was submitted to the Blount County Chancery Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, one day past an initial deadline.
The countersuit asks the court to judge who owns Blount Memorial Hospital’s assets.
Claims
According to the county’s attorney, Craig Garrett, the Tuesday filings are a response to an amended complaint made by BMH Jan. 25. BMH’s complaint, he said, asks for the court to determine ownership of a property in the Springbrook area of Alcoa.
That property represented one aspect of a suit that the hospital brought against Blount County in December of last year. The BMH board voted in October to approve the sale of most of the Springbrook facility to Montecito Medical Real Estate for more than $22 million.
To hospital CEO Harold Naramore, the sale was needed to ensure that BMH has the cash to meet its financial obligations following a year of losses totaling nearly $40 million. Selling wouldn’t involve a change to day-to-day operations, Naramore said. Through a sale-leaseback agreement, the hospital could continue working from the facility for up to 25 years.
To Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, the sale was out of bounds; in a November letter to the hospital board of directors, Mitchell wrote that the county owns BMH. That ownership extends to the Springbrook property, he said.
The deal with Montecito Medical stalled amid the dispute.
The hospital sued Blount County in December, asking the court for a restraining order against the county, which has objected to both BMH leadership practices and to the Springbrook sale. BMH dropped its call for a restraining order against the county in January, but retained a request that the court affirm BMH ownership of the Springbrook facility.
In the December complaint, the hospital’s counsel stressed that county attempts to forestall the Springbrook sale were a trigger for the suit. A month later, an initial hearing over the hospital’s claims was postponed.
During a Tuesday night, Feb. 7, commission workshop, Commissioner Tom Stinnett questioned the timing of the lawsuit resolution. “I think that we’ve already done this,” he said. “We didn’t get permission, and it was done today.”
“Again, we’re just making the rules up as we go,” he said.
Garrett told commissioners that the county submitted its filings before the commission could vote on them because of a missed deadline.
“As I explained to you before the meeting, so you know the answer to the question, because I just explained it to you, we had a deadline that was due yesterday for our response to the pleading,” he said. “I did not want to subject us to a default judgment, so I went ahead and filed it,” he said.
“We are basically acquiescing after the fact, when this comes before the commission next week,” he continued.
No appointments
Commissioners voted for the second month in a row against considering a nominating committee’s selections to fill seats on the hospital’s board of directors.
The county appoints four directors to the board. County commissioners voted to remove their BMH board appointees in November.
One county appointee, Denny Mayes, is now the hospital board’s president. Former board president and Blount County appointee Robert Redwine’s term expired at the end of 2022, while Scott Powell, a third county appointee, resigned in December.
Last month, commissioners opted against voting on Koki Best’s nomination to fill Redwine’s seat. They asked the committee that selects nominees to the BMH board to consider Mary Beth West, Dr. Allan Romans and Christi Sayles as potential directors.
This month, the committee put the names of former Tennessee State Representative Bob Ramsey and Trevis Gardner, chair of the Blount Chamber of Commerce, before the commission. The commission declined to forward either name to their regular meeting.
Ramsey received nine votes in his favor and nine against. Commissioners Mike Akard, Robbie Bennett, Dyran Bledsoe, Brad Bowers, Nick Bright, Ron French, John Giles, Jeff Jopling and Tom Stinnett voted in favor; Commissioners Jared Anderson and Misty Davis were absent. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained.
Gardner received nine votes in his favor, eight against and two abstentions — one from Carver and another from Commissioner Earl McMahan. Akard, Bennett, Bledsoe, Bowers, Bright, French, Jopling, Stinnett and Wells voted in favor.
