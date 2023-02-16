The Blount County Commission took a step towards potentially wresting operation of Blount Memorial Hospital from the nonprofit that’s managed it since the 1940s Thursday, Feb. 16.
Commissioners Thursday voted to ask state representatives to introduce an amendment to the 1945 private act that created the hospital. If that amendment ultimately takes effect, the county could remove the nonprofit Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. as the hospital’s managers and replace them with a selection of its own. Any subsequent operator could also potentially be removed.
It won’t necessarily do so. County attorney Craig Garrett told commissioners during discussion that “before any action is taken to engage a new entity to manage the hospital that negotiations take place with the existing Board of Directors of BMH Inc. to facilitate the management agreement that he’s proposing.”
“That would be the next step,” Garrett said.
With the amendment, however, commission has the express power to end the county’s relationship with BMH Inc.
In BMH Inc.’s place, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell suggested in a Wednesday, Feb. 15, press release that the University of Tennessee Medical Center could take over Blount Memorial’s management.
Uncertainty about the hospital’s future remains. The Tennessee General Assembly will need to take up and pass the private act amendment, firstly. If the amendment passes there, it will return to the county commission for final approval, where ⅔ of the full commission must approve it for it to enter into force.
The county and the hospital remain in litigation against one another. The hospital sued the county at the end of 2022, aiming to prevent certain recent commission actions from taking effect and to establish ownership of specific assets. It’s since dropped a restraining order it initially sought, but retains a request that it be allowed to complete an asset sale. It has also filed a motion to compel the county to go to mediation over that sale. The county countersued Feb. 7.
County officials including Mitchell have voiced consistent concerns regarding BMH’s finances — the hospital lost millions in the last fiscal year, and has faced substantial, multimillion-dollar losses stretching back over a decade.
The proposed $22.2 million sale of most of a Springbrook, Alcoa area healthcare facility represented a major “red flag” for Mitchell, who commented on it directly in the meeting. The terms of that arrangement — a sale leaseback transaction — alarmed him. It would, he said, end with the BMH paying $56 million over the 25 years it has the ability to lease the property from its seller.
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore, who’s June appointment to the hospital’s top job sparked its own contention with Mitchell and the mayors of Alcoa and Maryville, disputes Mitchell’s characterization of the sale. The Springbrook transaction is essential to ensuring that Blount Memorial has the funds necessary to meet its bond covenant obligations, he has said.
BMH losses, Mitchell said, also raise major concerns about transparency from hospital leadership.
Yet, Naramore, expressing much of the sentiment of public comment, said during the meeting that “this feels like it is being forced down our throat.”
Members of the public filled the commission meeting room. The public comment period that opened the meeting lasted for hours, and all but one of 44 speakers requested that the county vote the amendment proposal down.
“Every day this goes on you are damaging our hospital and the care that we provide — you’re family and my family,” Sharon Johnston, a longtime BMH employee said.
Commissioners responded directly to public comments during their discussion of the amendment. “I just want to say that there’s a lot people sitting out there that I have a personal relationship with,” Commissioner Dawn Reagan acknowledged. “I’m proud of you all,” she told the crowd, largely made up of opponents to the resolution.
“This resolution is protecting us as a county, and you all, as a hospital, in the future. This is an outdated instrument from 1945,” she said of the 1945 private act.
Eighteen commissioners voted in favor of the resolution. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained from the vote, and Commissioner Tom Stinnett was absent.
Commissioner Ron French, the only vote against the proposal, suggested he needed more information ahead of the vote.
