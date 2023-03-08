Blount County Commissioners will decide Thursday, March 23, whether to authorize talks that could lead to the University of Tennessee Medical Center assuming the management of Blount Memorial Hospital.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced last month that he would seek the commission’s permission to discuss the prospect of UTMC taking over management of BMH. The hospital is currently operated by Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., a nonprofit organization.
BMH Inc. has managed the hospital since its establishment in the 1940s, but has been embroiled in a set of wide-ranging disputes with local governments including Blount County. Lawsuits, board resignations and an end to a $22 million asset sale have followed.
According to the resolution’s text, such disputes might have been prevented if there were a written agreement governing ties between the county and BMH Inc.
During commissioners’ last full meeting in February, they opted to ask the state for an amendment to the private act that created the hospital.
If passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and accepted by the county in another vote, the amendment would require a written agreement between hospital managers and the county.
The agreement would stipulate that the county has the powers of a private act hospital authority and that all assets belonging to the hospital are county property. It would outline the terms of the relationship between the county and the hospital’s managers, and it would specify that the county can terminate any such relationship.
Without a written agreement between the parties involved, the county may end its relationship with the hospital’s managers following a notice, the resolution reads.
Commissioners will also vote on whether to permit the mayor to negotiate a separate written agreement with the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. That agreement would be to secure the BMH board’s approval of management shifts concerning BMH Inc. and UTMC. Like the prospective deal with UTMC, it would lay out the obligations of county agent that operate the hospital on the government’s behalf.
If the BMH board and the county mayor’s office can’t come to the sort of arrangement outlined in the resolution, the mayor’s office could bring the issue of hospital management back to the commission. Commissioners could then consider ending the county’s relationship with BMH Inc.
Both authorizations for discussion are set into a single resolution advanced to the full commission Tuesday, March 7, and both potential agreements would require further approval from the county commission.
Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett offered the only comment on the proposal during the Tuesday agenda workshop that sent the resolution forward. He noted that he opposed the resolution, saying that there were several “business people on this commission, and I don’t think — not one of us would be willing to let a competitor operate our business.”
The workshop meeting vote went 13-2-2 in favor of sending the resolution to the full commission. Commissioners Tom Stinnett and Dyran Bledsoe voted against advancing the resolution, while Commissioners Ron French and Rick Carver abstained from the vote. Commissioners Brad Bowers, Robbie Bennett, Scott King and Jeff Jopling were absent.
For some local officials, hospital transparency is its own issue. The mayors of Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville questioned the appointment of BMH CEO Harold Naramore last June, arguing that it violated open meetings law. The BMH board president at the time, Robert Redwine, responded that the board felt that its action in appointing Naramore was legally appropriate.
The prospective sale of most of a health care facility in Alcoa for over $22 million also caught county officials off guard in October. Mitchell wrote in a November letter to the BMH board that the sale terms — a sale-leaseback arrangement — triggered major concerns.
Naramore said in a February hospital board meeting that that sale had been canceled. He has commented on numerous occasions that hospital leadership pursued it to supply BMH with a necessary infusion of cash.
Hospital leadership have contested the county’s reading of its situation, arguing that they have been open about BMH’s financial struggles and that the COVID-19 pandemic damaged hospital finances nationwide. They have also argued in legal documents that assets such as the Alcoa health care facility belong to the hospital, rather than to the county.
Mitchell requested the resignation of the hospital’s nine-member board of directors last November, citing financial issues and transparency problems. The county commission voted to remove Blount’s appointees to that board Nov. 29.
Three of the four seats on the hospital board appointed by Blount County were occupied in November. Of those appointees, Scott Powell has since resigned, Denny Mayes is now BMH board president and Robert Redwine continues serving in lieu of a replacement.
In December, commissioners voted for an amendment to the BMH charter that would allow direct appointments to the hospital board. The commission has since rejected several nominations from the committee that selects director candidates for the BMH board. Commissioners have argued that that nomination process is, itself, legally void and violates open meetings law.
The commission will also vote on the nominations process March 23.
BMH Inc. filed a suit against the county in December, asking for a restraining order to prevent county actions from taking effect and a determination of what entity owns certain hospital assets. The county countersued in February.
