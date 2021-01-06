Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard told The Daily Times by phone Wednesday, Jan. 6, that he was among “several hundred thousands if not millions of patriots here in D.C.” and he drove up because “The election fraud is prevalent in seven states.”
Akard posted video on his Facebook account Wednesday afternoon from near the Washington Monument with the comments including, “The people in attendance are merely demanding a complete audit. AUDIT.”
He told the newspaper shortly after 3 p.m. that he had returned to his hotel and was watching the news on television.
In a text shortly after 5 p.m., Akard wrote, ”I’m told that police have fired-upon unarmed citizen(s) on public property, but I’ve only witnessed attempts to disburse peaceful protestors through use of tear gas as patriots recited the pledge of allegiance to our flag.”
"I’m in Washington, DC with other patriots in peaceful protest to demand that our elected officials uphold US Constitution by performing a complete, transparent AUDIT of election results in contested counties in seven disputed states to PROVE there has been no fraudulent activity,” he wrote. “One has to seriously question democrats and left RINO (Republican In Name Only) reluctance to perform a complete, transparent AUDIT (not merely a recount) of election results in these limited number of contested counties given so many of them claiming it was indeed a free & fair election. If that were indeed the case, why show so much fear in utilizing the opportunity to PROVE IT!!!! Do others among your readership not welcome the opportunity to PROVE IT...or is there a valid reason why the left is so unwilling to see a complete, transparent AUDIT of election results in this small number of contested counties in only seven states?
“It’s clearly not violent,” he said of the Capitol protests. “They’re standing there waving flags.”
Cable news reported, however, that one person was critically wounded by gunfire and that others were being transported to area hospitals. An improvised explosive device had been found on the Capitol grounds, the reports say.
Akard said he was planning to go to the Capitol after eating and to return to his hotel before the curfew at 6 p.m.
