Blount County residents who responded to an online Daily Times poll were divided almost evenly over whether or not now is the time to reopen the economy.
Twenty people responded to the poll, which asked open-ended questions; 10 opposed reopening, nine were in favor and one was neutral.
A Maryville woman wrote: “I’m not quite ready to go out just yet. Just like crazy drivers, there are too many crazy people out there who are not wearing masks like they should! My husband and I are going to self quarantine ourselves for another month except for limited essential trips. And will continue to protect ourselves and others.”
A Maryville man disagreed.
“Opening the economy is just one of those life risks. Let’s open with common sense steps as outlined in Governor Lees plan. I am 100% in support,” he wrote.
Wrote a Townsend woman: “No, we are not ready to re-open. Tennessee’s curve is flattening, but not headed downward. The only reason it is flattening in the first place is because of the restrictions that have been in place. The virus hasn’t gone away in the meantime, it’s just in hibernation. With so many people who are infected with the virus being asymptomatic — for instance, 50-60% of the sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive had no symptoms — it is clear that masks need to become as accessible and affordable as toilet paper used to be, and as widely used. Until we have at least a 14-day decline in new cases, Donald Trump’s own recommendation, and until testing is more widely available and until people accept that we all need to wear masks in public, we don’t need to reopen.”
A Maryville man agreed.
“With the amount of active cases rising everyday, I feel it would be a bad decision.”
A Friendsville man wrote, “It is too early to reopen business. Nothing has changed beyond reaching an artificial deadline created by Governor Lee. We have no vaccine. Adequate testing is not available. The virus is still here. Cases of Covid-19 will increase as the quarantine is relaxed, threatening the most vulnerable among us.
“Should we proceed with this course of action, we risk a second quarantine later and wasting the sacrifices we’ve all made during this time,” he continued. “I urge our political and business leaders the utmost restraint during this tough time. Be here for us while we keep our families safe and we will be there for you when it is time to reopen.”
A Greenback resident wrote, “May 1 sounds like a reasonable date. Last recorded death was Apr 9, no new cases in approx 10 days.”
A Maryville said the decision to reopen is “political.” “If knoxville is not ready how can we be. People from kville will just come here to shop and eat and come work, increasing the cases,” he wrote.
A Friendsville woman said it was time to reopen but with cautions in place. “Adults should act like adults and do all the things,” she wrote.
A Maryville resident asked: “How would anyone know? The only coherent view I have heard expressed by any public official in Tennessee is the recent comment by Senator Lamar Alexander who, on passage of the most recent legislation by Congress, said the funds appropriated for testing will allow us to identify and isolate the few who are infected and enable the rest of us to get back to work and life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.