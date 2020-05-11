Blount County voters are now able to request ballots to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General elections.
“Our office is working hard to process absentee by-mail ballot requests for the August election,” Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said. “I encourage Blount County voters to make your request now.”
Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail — with one of the most common being that a person is 60 years or older.
Voters who meet a reason to vote absentee by-mail must submit a written request to the Blount County Election Commission by mail, fax or email
Mail should be addressed to the Blount County Election Commission, 383 Court St., Maryville, 37804. Faxes can be sent to 865-273-5927, and emails to elec tions@blounttn.org.
To submit a request by email, attach a document with all the necessary information listed and scanned signature.
While not required, a phone number is recommended in case the Blount County Election Commission needs additional information.
Requests must be received by the Blount County Election Commission no later than seven days before the election. For the Aug. 6, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.
“Susan Knopf, administrator of elections, has been diligently preparing for this election,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “They are ready to assist you with your absentee by-mail ballot request.
