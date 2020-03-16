Two days after its creation on March 14, more than 900 people had signed a petition asking Alcoa Electric to suspend disconnections while COVID-19 remains a national emergency.
The idea for the petition, which was spearheaded by Jeff Barbra, a Blount County Democratic Party representative, came after Barbra saw the Knoxville Utility Board commit to keeping all Knoxville residents connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KUB announced Saturday that until further notice the company would not disconnect its customers’ utilities due to nonpayment; however, payments would continue to accrue.
Now, Blount Countians are asking for similar measures to be taken.
“It just seemed like this was an obvious issue that folks shouldn’t have to worry about right now,” Barbra said. “KUB suspended cutoffs because of a petition, so I started one for my neighbors in Blount County.”
An Alcoa Utility services supervisor declined to comment on the matter, and another was unable to be reached.
But other utility companies in the county are in the process of enacting plans to assist customers who could have trouble paying their bills.
South Blount County Utility District, which provides water to about 30% of the county, is allowing customers to make arrangements for past-due bills to avoid disconnections.
“In light of the severe shortage of vital supplies, including bottled water, we feel that it is incredibly important for our customers to understand the extreme value of their tap water,” said Shay Trembley, SBCUD’s public relations contact. “In our area we have no shortage of raw water supply.”
Additionally, Jarrod Brackett, CEO of Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative, said FLEC is responding to COVID-19 “as if it is an incident in the state but not local.”
“At this point in our service area, business is somewhat normal. It’s just reduced,” Brackett said in a phone interview. “Normal business for the most part is still going on down here. Things have not reacted yet in our current service area. That being said, it’s something we’re monitoring.”
Maryville Electric is responding in a similar way, said Jane Groff, the city of Maryville’s public information officer.
“City staff members — including our utilities personnel — are looking at our cutoff policy along with other customer-related standard procedures as we develop our overall response plan,” Groff emailed. “We should know more about these actions in the next day or two and will be disseminating that to the public.”
As of Monday evening, Tennessee had 52 positive cases of COVID-19 — with seven of those cases in East Tennessee.
COVID-19 spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people, and the virus is contracted when a droplet is inhaled.
Most patients diagnosed with the virus develop only mild symptoms and are required to self-quarantine at home for two weeks, according to the Associated Press. However, patients with other medical complications may develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
“Folks in Blount County should not have to worry about their power being cut off because they might be a little late on paying their utility bill right now,” the online petition states.
