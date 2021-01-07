The Blount County Mayor’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 7, received “more than a few” phone calls requesting that Mayor Ed Mitchell discipline Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard for being in D.C. while violent protestors swarmed the U.S. Capitol building, said the mayor’s executive assistant, Amy Cowden.
She would not specify how many phone calls the mayor’s office received.
“People who are calling us are definitely upset with what’s happened, but they want the mayor to censure, to punish, to fire — that’s what’s been asked — and clearly that’s not within the mayor’s authority,” Cowden said, adding that the mayor’s office has “no authority over censoring or punishing or firing a county commissioner.”
“Commissioner Akard is an elected leader, too, so there’s not a formal complaint system that I’m aware of for elected officials that I’m aware of,” she said. “They’re elected by the people, they can be reelected by the people or not reelected the next time.”
Ginny West Case was one of the Blount Countians who called the mayor’s office.
“I am just very distressed that one of our county commissioners Mike Akard was part of the insurrection that happened yesterday in Washington D.C.,” she said Thursday. “I think that anybody who participated in that should be reprimanded.”
Case said she asked that Mitchell release a statement condemning Akard’s presence at the protests. However, the mayor has no plans to publish a statement, Cowden said.
Outrage comes after Akard traveled to the nation’s capital Wednesday to protest congressional proceedings aimed at certifying the Electoral College’s results naming Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“I don’t think that it’s at all right for there to be a refusal to audit contested counties where the states have actually sent conflicting electoral votes,” Akard told The Daily Times via phone Wednesday.
Akard asserted that he did not participate in storming the Capitol but said around 4 p.m., he went to the grassy area near the building and watched as police used tear gas to drive the crowd from the building and scaffolding. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance and chanted USA,” Akard said on Wednesday.
He admitted that he joined in chants of “traitor” to the authorities who drove people away.
“I was in Washington D.C. I was not part of the invasion. I didn’t violate any law. I had no knowledge that an invasion was going to take place, and I was more than a mile away when it took place. And three hours later, I went to see what it looked like then,” he said.
Case said Akard’s claim that he was not actively involved in the protest is moot.
“I understand from the article in the paper this (Thursday) morning that he claims that he did not go into the Capitol building; however, he was a part of the mob, and they were not protesters,” she said. “He may be a private citizen but he is also a community servant.”
Akard refused to comment Thursday about the phone calls to the mayor’s office to request punitive measures.
