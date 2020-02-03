The Blount Counts committee reconvened for the first time since November to makes more specific plans about how to advertise the upcoming 2020 census.
City leaders from local governments and organizations including United Way, the Blount Partnership, Maryville College and others met in the Blount County Mayor’s conference room Monday to hear from census officials about networking that needs to happen to make sure the county gets an accurate count come April.
U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialists John Anderson and Robyn Monroe took time during the meeting to hand out posters, discuss census worker hiring and answer any questions leaders had about the final weeks before the count begins in earnest.
Anderson and Monroe talked about the time they spend connecting with local institutions and businesses, trying to promote both necessity for more workers and the importance of promotional materials and events.
Anderson said the Census Bureau has hired 69% of the employees it needs to work the Blount area and praised officials for being outstanding among rural Tennessee counties for raising awareness about the importance of the count.
Studies show that, for each uncounted individual, the county could lose around $1,000 over the next ten years.
Monroe named several groups that are often difficult to count, including children below five years of age, seniors with mental issues and residents who immigrated to the U.S.
The solution to the possibility of an under-count is an over-saturation of advertisement, the specialists explained.
“We want people tired of seeing the census logo,” Anderson said. “To the point that they fill it out because they’re tired of seeing it.”
Anderson and Monroe brought stacks of posters and flyers for meeting attendees to take back to their offices. But on an individual level, the bureau will be sending households four reminders before an census worker actually shows up at the door.
Whether it’s online or by paper form or on an iPad at their front door, Blount Countians will have a wealth of options when it comes to submitting their information for the 2020 count.
Though leaders were generally enthusiastic about promoting census information, they also discussed the stumbling blocks that may arise during the count. Anderson and Monroe said some people are still afraid about passing their information to the government.
Anderson said the most personal information they ask is people’s birthday but that doesn’t erase the fear some people have that they will be taken advantage of.
Anderson emphasized this just is not true: census employees could face a quarter million dollars in fines and lengthy jail time if they are involved in sharing census data where it shouldn’t be shared.
In order to get that across to citizens who might still be wary about the process, Anderson said there is a need to spread the word through trusted conduits including businesses, family members, the Blount County Public Library, Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County schools and a wealth of other sources.
“We have no problem doing all the legwork, it’s just we don’t know who to talk to,” Anderson said, though he noted they’ve had successful interactions with many local institutions so far.
But businesses often take bureau agent’s cards, put them in a stack, and forget about them, Anderson said. He hoped leaders would reach out to companies like Clayton Homes, Newell Rubbermaid and Denso to take up the advertising mantel and at the very least, put posters up around the workplace.
“Financially, with the funding we stand to gain ... it could make a difference in their bottom line, too,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said.
“That’s what we try to let people know,” Anderson agreed. “We’re not selling anything.”
“This is your money, this is your taxpayers’ dollars,” Monroe agreed. “The federal government is not giving you anything. You’re just trying to get back what’s already yours.”
Some grant money is available for counties to pay for more robust advertising actions, but leaders agreed before they left the meeting that they would use their contacts to get the work out of government concern and into the hands of residents.
‘The best reports’
March 12 will be the first day the census begins mailing forms out and people can begin responding online once they receive a form.
But the count is the only nationwide event affecting citizens in 2020. Anderson and Monroe admitted that having the census on the same year as a presidential election is difficult. People are concerned the bureau is somehow connected to political agendas.
But, again, both specialists said this is not when the program is about, noting that all the bureau cares about is numbers.
Mitchell said the focus should also be on the potential losses when people are not counted and encouraged Blount Counts members to not only spread word of the census’ importance to businesses, but to share stories as well.
“This is a great committee,” Monroe said, praising the cooperation of the group.
“We get that a lot,” Mitchell said to laughter, adding, “I know when this is all over and done with there we have the best reports.”
After April 1, the official date for the Census, efforts will be made to interview everyone who did not initially respond nationwide.
Data will be released in March of 2021.
