The Blount County 911 Center received its fifth accreditation award from the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) on Saturday.
The accreditation, which was awarded at the CALEA conference in Chicago, guarantees that the center upholds a standard of excellence and policies set forth by the company.
In addition to its normal accreditation, the 911 Center was also given the CALEA Accreditation with Excellence Award in recognition of its dedication to perfection in its field.
“Your agency has clearly demonstrated a commitment to professionalism, and CALEA Accreditation has undoubtedly become an institutionalized management model for the organization” CALEA Executive Director W. Craig Hartley Jr. wrote to congratulate the Center.
The CALEA Excellence Award certifies that the receiving agency demonstrates excellence in developing and implementing policies and procedures as well as excellence in its collection and review of organizational data. Center Director James Long said that the 911 Center was the only agency of its kind at the conference to receive the award.
The Excellence Award comes as a welcome recognition to the staff of the center. The 911 Center is located at the Blount County Sheriff’s Training Center and has dealt with chronic understaffing issues. Five operators during the day and four at night receive calls from the entirety of Blount County, although Long said he would prefer to have at least seven during the day. Staff frequently work multiple shifts and overtime to ensure callers have access to the emergency services they need without delay.
“You can’t compromise. There has to be a minimum of five people in those seats every day, and we have to do what it takes,” Long said. “They’ve sacrificed so much.”
The center has five employees currently in training, but it will be a while before Long will be able to put them to use. Prospective operators must undergo months of training before they are able to take calls because they must be proficient in a number of emergency situations and skills.
In addition to fielding emergency calls, the 911 Center employees also monitor cameras from major buildings around the county and highway footage from the Department of Transportation. Massive arrays of screens on the wall display feeds from schools and public buildings like the Blount County Justice Center. In the case of an emergency, the staff are able to see what is happening and dispatch the appropriate emergency personnel to the scene while keeping an eye on the situation.
“It’s an ongoing process to make sure we have the cutting edge technology to serve our citizens,” Long said. “If you don’t pay attention every day, you’ll miss something.”
CALEA is a private organization, but the 911 Center and many other organizations pay to maintain accreditation through their services. Long said the benefits come from having an external source that can vouch for the quality of service they provide, placing a stamp of approval on the name of the agency. Other benefits advertised by CALEA on their website include stronger protections against lawsuits and even the possibility of lower liability insurance costs. Agencies must submit annual reviews online to the CALEA Commissioners and also undergo an on-site inspection every four years.
The Blount County 911 Center will submit its next online review the week of July 7, 2023. Its next site-based review will take place the week of March 16, 2026.
