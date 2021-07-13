Bucking a national trend, the Blount County Animal Center is reporting a significant decrease in the number of adopted pets that are being returned to the shelter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in May, USA Today reported that “pandemic pups are being returned months after their adoption.” That same month, the New York Post wrote that shelters are preparing for “selfish returns of pandemic pets.”
But the Blount County Animal Center has seen the opposite trend.
“I don’t think we’ve really experienced a lot of that,” Animal Center Director Charles Rafford said. “No one has reported that at all, that we are aware of.”
Rafford said the shelter has seen a noticeable drop in the amount of adopter returns since the beginning of the pandemic. From March 1, 2020, through July 12, 2021, the shelter has found homes for 2,373 animals. Of that number, 72 animals have been returned, just over 3% of all adoptions. But Rafford said those returns most likely aren’t connected to the pandemic.
The return rates for dogs and cats nationwide are approximately 7% to 20% for the first six months following adoption, American Humane reports.
“There are so many reasons people bring pets back — maybe they’re allergic, maybe the pet isn’t fitting in with their home, maybe their landlord found out about it and they aren’t allowed to have pets,” Rafford said. “It’s just not a fair or safe assumption to say these pets were returned because people suddenly didn’t need the company anymore.”
Rafford said he believes the pandemic is actually the reason the shelter has experienced a drop in returns.
When the pandemic hit, the Animal Center, like many organizations, was forced to change the way it operates. To comply with social distancing restrictions, the shelter began orchestrating visits and adoptions through appointment only. Rafford said that has changed the adoption process for many.
“People used to treat a trip to the shelter like a field trip,” Rafford said. “They would come in here with their family and pick out an animal then bring it back in three or four days because they realized they didn’t really want a pet. Our adopter return rates were probably twice as high, maybe a little higher, back then.”
Rafford said scheduling an appointment causes potential pet owners to put more thought into the adoption process and what bringing home a new pet will entail.
“They’ve usually looked on our website and selected an animal ahead of time and are really prepared,” Rafford said. “People have more of an investment by the time they come out here to see an animal.”
Partly because of the lower adopter return numbers, the Animal Center is still operating by appointment only, despite the fact COVID-19 restrictions largely have been lifted.
“It’s just a better operating model for us,” Rafford said. “It gives us more time to facilitate visits for interested people and hopefully get the animals into a home.”
Adoption appointments can be scheduled by calling the Animal Center at 865-980-6244. Appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11-1 on Saturdays.
