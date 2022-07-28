The public is invited to an open house at the Blount County Animal Center to get a first look at the shelter’s planned $1 million expansion called “Expanding Pawsibilities.”
Friends of the Blount County Animal Center, formerly known as the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, and BCAC will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the center, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville.
Friends of the BCAC is a nonprofit that exists to help fund the extraordinary medical care animals receive at the municipal county animal center. BCAC’s support allows the center to employ a full-time veterinarian and purchase needed medical and surgical supplies to provide lifesaving care for the homeless animals at the center.
The open house, visitors can enjoy free refreshments, tour the center and meet the current animal residents, and get a sneak peek at the center’s planned $1 million expansion. The plans call for enlarging the cat adoption room/holding area, extending the vetting and surgical suite, and adding quarantine areas.
The open house is the launching of the public phase of the “Expanding Pawsibilities” capital campaign that will fund the expansion.
Friends of the BCAC have already received grants and donations totaling more than $400,000 toward its $1 million goal. In addition, an anonymous donor has agreed to match every dollar raised going forward up to $250,000.
The open house, which will also include some fun activities for kids, is open to people only. Please don’t bring pets.
