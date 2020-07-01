Blount County Archives put $2,000 of new grant money to extensive use, digitizing thousands of pages of old county books of meeting minutes, officials announced.
The archives department recently received a National Historical Publications and Records Commission grant from the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board and used it to hire a staffer to scan more than 50 record books dating back to the 19th century.
Browsing through records puts a strain on old books, Blount County Records Manager Jackie Glenn said in a statement, and given that the county was established before the state in 1795, that’s helpful, she added.
“The ability to preserve, study and use this collection will ensure the preservation of this critical part of Appalachian culture for future generations,” Glenn said. “This project is not only important to the archives but also important to preserving the history of the Southeast region of the country.”
Records employees — including former intern from Maryville College Channing Bragg — scanned 28 county books dated 1877-1908 and 1929-60, nine chancery minute books dated 1880-1927 and 16 civil circuit minutes books dated 1925-55.
The books average between 500 and 800 pages depending on the year.
Technology used for this process included capture software on the Atiz Mark 2 book scanner and a Laserfiche digital filing system.
The files are now accessible through Blount County’s government website at blounttn.org/280/Digital-Images.
“Having a digital repository of records that can be accessed from another location has proved to be invaluable during the virus outbreak and acts as a back-up in case of fire, tornadoes or other disasters,” Glenn said. “In the future we plan to scan more of our collection.”
