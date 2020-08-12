Arrests
• Jordan Keith Dyer, 29, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:24 a.m. July 11 and charged with stalking, aggravated criminal trespass and aggravated burglary. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kaylee Dawson Michelle, 52, McTeer Street, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:09 a.m. July 11 and charged with theft, criminal trespass and eight counts of failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,1250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 17 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Priscilla Carol Thompson, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. She was free on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shelley Darnise York, 38, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of Schedule II drugs. She was free on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Billy R. Moore, 63, Compton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Scott Geer, 50, Waterford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was being held without bond and without a set hearing date.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Alyssa Lynn Young, 33, Garner Circle, Maryville
• Ashley Leann Vance, 32, Russell Road, Rockford
