Officers of the court for Blount County, (front, from left) Tyler Parks, Ashley Salem, Joe Perry, (middle) Tracy Jenkins, Ryan Desmond, Kevin Teffeteller, Scott Stuart, Wade Jenkins, Tiffany Smith, Thomas Small were sworn in Thursday during a ceremony the courtoom of in Judge Robert Headrick (back).
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Assistant District Attorney General Ashley Salem is sworn into her position Thursday, Sept. 1.
Eight assistant district attorneys general for Tennessee’s 5th Judicial District — made up of Blount County — took their oaths of office Thursday, Sept. 1. Some of them have worked in the district attorney’s office for close to a decade, while others are new to their positions, leaving the office with both fresh perspectives and accumulated decades of experience.
Assistant District Attorneys General Tracy Jenkins, Ashley Salem, Scott Stuart, Tyler Parks, Tiffany Smith, Kevin Teffeteller, Thomas Small and Wade Jenkins were all sworn in during a 1 p.m. ceremony in General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick’s courtroom, inside the Blount County Justice Center. Joe Perry, a criminal investigator with the district attorney’s office, also took his oath during the ceremony.
With a combined total of about 15 years at the county D.A.’s office, Scott Stuart and Ashley Salem discussed their professional histories and highlighted some of the aspects of their work that continue to drive them.
Before joining the office eight years ago, Salem worked for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and prosecuted child support cases in Tennessee’s 10th Judicial District. For his part, Stuart worked as a criminal defense lawyer for indigent clients, as well as for the county government, before taking up a spot with the D.A.’s office over six years ago.
He explained that the challenge of constructing a fact-based argument is one that he still finds compelling. “It was the intellectual part of the law, being able to really research something and get to know a topic in and out,” Stuart said, that drew him into the legal profession.
For Ryan Desmond, who took his own oath of office as District Attorney General for the 5th Judicial District earlier Thursday, there are some core priorities that orient the office.
The most significant of those priorities, he said, is that “any prosecutor should be an individual who always seeks truth and justice. That is the most important thing, that the truth comes to light in the courtroom. And you need prosecutors who are level headed, honest and ethical, who can assess an investigation neutrally and fairly, and apply the law to the facts of the case.”
