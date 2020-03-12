Area assisted living facilities began limiting visitors and screening those allowed in — as well as staff members — amid concerns about the new coronavirus, even before the first confirmed case in the region.
A nurse posted at the front door of Shannondale of Maryville beginning Thursday, March 12, was screening visitors to the assisted living and skilled nursing centers with a questionnaire about their possible exposure to COVID-19 and taking temperatures.
The same procedures apply to staff, according to Administrator David Maxwell, himself included.
Shannondale has about 80 patients in its assisted living and skilled nursing sections and contacted families by phone to notify them of the new procedures, including restricting visits to immediate family members.
MorningView
Blount Memorial Hospital implemented similar policies at its MorningView Village Senior Community and Transitional Care Center.
However, it is limiting visitors to “those deemed absolutely necessary based on patient needs,” a news release stated.
“We definitely understand that these new policies may create frustrations,” said Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “However, these measures are being put in place not only to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but also to keep some of the people most at-risk for it, and other respiratory complications, safe.”
Friends and family members who believe a visit is absolutely necessary are asked to contact the Blount Memorial Senior Community’s administrators beforehand, by calling 865-980-6000.
Blount Memorial said staff members will notify residents’ family members in the event of emergency.
‘Essential’ visits
Asbury Place, which has about 200 patients in assisted living, memory care and its health care center, is allowing only “essential visits,” which it defines as essential for a person’s emotional well-being and care, or end-of-life care. Those visitors also are subject to screening.
Asbury also is suspending trips to external locations.
Blount Memorial is canceling planned outings for MorningView Village Senior Community’s independent living residents and encouraging them to remain on campus, aside from doctor visits.
Staff members will assist residents with grocery shopping and prescription refills, Blount Memorial said.
Brookdale, which has two locations in Maryville, said on its corporate website that it is suspending outings that it sponsors or plans as well as groups of three or more coming into the community, although families are an exception.
Plus Brookdale says it is posting notices at its doors asking people to “self-assess” and not enter if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have certain symptoms.
Dominion Senior Living, parent company of Clover Hills Senior Living in Maryville, also posted on its website that it is asking people not to visit if they may have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms. It also said it is limiting visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., “unless for emergency or emotional well-being of the resident.”
Connecting online
Facilities are encouraging family members and friends to stay in contact with patients via telephone, text, social media or video chat.
Asbury said it is working to enhance those opportunities, and Blount Memorial said its Transitional Care Center is working to secure tablet devices for patients to use apps such as FaceTime and Skype.
Blount Memorial’s Transitional Care Center staff also will make daily calls to an appointed family contact person with an update on the patient’s status.
