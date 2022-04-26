Blount County will receive $121,511 in federal funds meant to bolster its emergency food and shelter programs, following an award through a program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, established by Congress in the 1980s, selects funding recipients through its national board. The national board, which is chaired by FEMA, selected Blount County as the recipient of $29,805 in a Phase 39 award and $91,706 in an ARPA-R award.
The program’s local board reviews local organizations’ funding applications and disburses funds to selected entities.
There are six primary eligibility criteria organizations must meet to receive funds from the program. Organizations must demonstrate that they have a voluntary board, if they function as a private, voluntary organization, have shown the ability to deliver emergency food to target populations and shelter those populations and practice non-discrimination.
They must also either exist as private, voluntary nonprofit organizations or units of the government, possess an accounting system and meet eligibility requirements for federal funds recipients.
Interested parties may contact Wendy Wand at wwand@unitedwayblount.org to receive an application.
Applications will be accepted until 12 p.m. May 6.
