The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded Blount County $37,970 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The funding was distributed to supplement Blount County’s emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection of which counties and municipalities would receive the funding was made by a FEMA board chaired by representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
Additionally, local boards were charged with recommending agencies to receive the federal funds to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in individual counties and municipalities.
To receive funds from the grant, local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, have an accounting system, be eligible to receive federal funds, practice nondiscrimination, be able to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and, if the recipient is a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
The deadline for applications to be received is noon July 9. Contact Wendy Wand at wwand@unitedwayblount.org for questions and to receive an application.
