The Blount County Board of Commissioners voted 14-0 late Thursday to accept Property Assessor Tim Helton’s resignation, effective Aug. 31.
Helton handed in his resignation earlier this month, writing in a July 1 letter addressed to Mayor Ed Mitchell: “It is with great sadness that I enter my resignation as Blount County Property Assessor. This has not been an easy decision for me but I feel like it is in the best interest of Blount County and its great citizens.”
In a phone interview last week, Helton stated his health and the health of his elderly parents forced him to take time away the office and ultimately led to his decision to resign.
Just three months before Helton’s resignation, Mitchell in a March 29 letter to the Board of Commissioners accused him of being “frequently absent from work.”
When asked about Helton’s resignation following Thursday night’s meeting, Mitchell deferred to the letter.
“My only input was the letter that I sent to the commission,” Mitchell said. “Now all the decisions to be made are in the commission’s hands.”
Blount County Administer of Elections Susan Knopf also said the responsibility to replace Helton would fall to the commission, explaining that “they will appoint someone to fill the vacancy until next year’s election.”
Officials are currently consulting with legal experts and “fine-tuning the details” of that process.
During Thursday’s meeting, Todd Orr, who ran for property assessor in 2020 but lost to Helton, submitted his name for the interim position.
“I want to make public my desire to be the interim property assessor,” Orr said. “We need someone qualified and experienced to help run the office. I think I check both of those boxes.”
Deputy Property Assessor Trevor McMurray also has submitted his name for the position, addressing commissioners during last week’s workshop.
“Because of the emotion that these events have generated, I feel at this time the office needs continuity and consistency,” McMurray said. “I am the person to provide that.”
Following Thursdays’ meeting, McMurray also provided some insight into how the office is adjusting during this period of change.
“We’re working hard, we’ve got some year-end stuff we’re trying to wrap up,” McMurray said. “We’re being diligent, doing our work, keeping our heads down, and just trying to get through this moment in time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.