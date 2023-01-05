The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Jan. 5, voted unanimously to give bus contractors an additional $400,000 during the current school year to help with rising costs.
Without comment, the school board accepted the recommendation of its Transportation Committee, with the plan to use money from the fund balance — previously undesignated funds — under its general operating budget.
The school board had considered a 10% raise for bus contractors when it was preparing the 2022-23 budget last year but cut the amount in half — slashing more than $200,000 — because it was concerned about covering a separate supplement tied to diesel fuel costs.
Blount County Schools Transportation Coordinator Kevin Wilner explained last month that with increased costs — including parts needed for repairs up 25% or more — the bus owners are losing money.
The budget amendment request prepared for the school board’s agenda explains that $200,000 will give the bus contractors a 5% raise in mileage and seat rates retroactive to Aug. 1, and another $200,000 will cover a BCS budget deficit “due to much higher and sustained diesel fuel prices.”
BCS has 73 regular education routes, and the school buses drive about 115,000 miles a month.
HHS security
The board also approved awarding a $149,579 contract to Monolith Construction LLC to create a secure entrance at Heritage High School.
The plan is to create a protected corridor for visitors to enter through, instead of allowing them to enter through the commons area, where hundreds of students may be eating during lunch periods.
Funding for that project would come from Fund 177, a portion of county property taxes not split with city school districts.
ECCA band
In other action, the board approved:
• Awarding a contract for about $160,000 to Rush Musical Services of Knoxville for concert band instruments for Eagleton College and Career Academy, which is transitioning from a middle school to serve grades six through 12; and
• A $95,158 budget amendment to account for a Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities grant over two years for career and technical education programs. The funding will provide textbooks for automotive repair, cosmetology, construction, welding and mechatronics programs, as well as consumable materials such as mannequin heads, tools, saw blades, sandpaper, wood, wire and materials for 3D printers, as well as professional development.
The school board also voted to award a contract for about $20,000 worth of school cafeteria uniforms to Lambert Health Care of Knoxville and a contract with TriMark Strategic of Knoxville for cafeteria equipment, but the amount was not specified as part of the meeting agenda.
The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee is expected to consider the spending requests at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.
