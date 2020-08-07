Blount County Schools has approved spending more than $938,00 for capital projects this school year, including continuing renovations at William Blount High School and work to begin replacing the sewer system at Lanier Elementary.
The Blount County Board of Education at its July 30 meeting approved using money in Fund 177 to cover:
• $561,192 for continuing work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at WBHS
• $63,000 for architecture fees for renovating the William Blount science labs
• $35,000 for engineering services needed to replace the sewer system at Lanier
• $175,000 for potential emergency replacement of HVAC equipment or roofs during the school year across the 21 campuses
• $104,000 for trustees commissions for the fund, a requirement under state law.
BCS cannot spend the money until the Blount County Commission approves it, because of a move the commissioners made this year to have more control over how money is spent on capital projects. Fund 177 comes from a portion of property taxes that flow only to BCS, and it’s not split with the city school districts.
The BCS spending proposals are expected to go before the commission on Aug. 20.
In other action at the meeting the school board approved agreements with the:
• Blount County Sheriff’s Office to provide school resource officers, with three at each high school and one at each of the other 19 schools in the district
• Elgin Children’s Foundation for it to provide free dental care to qualified students in kindergarten, second and fourth grade at Eagleton, Lanier and Rockford elementary schools.
The school board also approved a revised calendar for 2020-21, changing three professional development days to instructional days and Veterans Day from a holiday to a day for virtual instruction. Students now are expected to be be in class Sept. 8, Oct. 12 and March 22, and complete remote lessons Nov. 11.
