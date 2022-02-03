The Blount County Board of Education is being asked to remove the book “Dragonwings” from its sixth grade English language arts curriculum because it refers to “American demons” and includes other content some parents and community members say is inappropriate for that age group, including depictions of violence and drug use, as well as curse words.
“This book is not appropriate for any American student,” parent Daniel Coleman of Friendsville said in a formal “Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks” filed Jan. 19 with Union Grove Middle School.
Under Blount County Schools policy 4.403 a principal who receives a complaint names a committee including library personnel, teachers, at least one parent and possibly students, who have 15 work days to make a recommendation to the principal. Because BCS was closed for two days immediately after Coleman filed the complaint, that would make the deadline the end of next week.
However Coleman and others speaking at the school board meeting Thursday, Feb. 3, want the book removed districtwide, saying it violates a state law passed last year. That law prohibits instruction and materials that promote “division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class, or class of people,” among other things.
Originally published in 1975, the award winning historical novel by Laurence Yep tells the story of Chinese immigrants to the United States in the early 20th century.
In his complaint about the book Coleman wrote, “We need to be assigning books that address the evil of racism while not being intentionally divisive with our words.”
A statement provided by Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, said: “Blount County Schools teaches Tennessee state standards. Our curriculum containing high quality instructional materials has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education.”
“Dragonwings” is part of an Expeditionary Learning curriculum BCS began using last year and is part of a unit on perspective, according to BCS Assistant Director Jake Jones. Tennessee’s sixth grade ELA standards include analyzing the impact of specific word choices on meaning and tone, and explaining how an author conveys the point of view of the narrator.
Coleman’s request for review is the first BCS has received this school year, and it received none last year, according to Vance.
In November 2021 Vance said “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” was removed from the Carpenters Middle School library under the policy, but later she clarified that the principal initiated that review after seeing comments online.
During Thursday’s meeting Jennifer Clemmer, co-chair of Smoky Mountain Parents Involved in Education, repeated a request from September 2021 that the board pass a resolution opposing what she called a “toxic ideology” of critical race theory, in classrooms and staff training. “Given that there is a state law prohibiting these concepts from the curriculum, wouldn’t you want to demonstrate that Blount County Schools takes this seriously?” she said.
Shirley Rupert, who read multiple excerpts from “Dragonwings,” called it a “CRT book.” The words devil and demon are used throughout the book to refer to white people and Americans, she said.
Jones said in an interview Tuesday, Feb. 1, that the Expeditionary Learning materials had been put out for public review before bCS adopted them. At the school board meeting Beth Myers-Rees said Jones has been unable to provide what date that happened.
BCS is inviting families to review K-12 ELA and math curricula from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.
No school board member responded to any of the public comments during the meeting.
